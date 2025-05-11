  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (May 11) | 2025 WNBA preseason

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (May 11) | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 11, 2025 08:20 GMT
Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (getty)
Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (getty)

The Golden State Valkyries will be visiting the Phoenix Mercury for their second outing in the 2025 WNBA preseason on Sunday. The game will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, which also marks the second preseason game for the Mercury.

Ad

In their first preseason outing, the Valkyries had a narrow loss against the LA Sparks, 83-82. The Mercury also lost their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Aces, 85-84.

The preseason will serve as a preparatory stint for the Valkyries, whose squad will play their first-ever season in the WNBA. They have built their roster from overseas signings in the offseason and the expansion draft last year.

On the other hand, Mercury are looking to rebuild their team this season, following the departure of center Brittney Griner and the retirement of longtime superstar Diana Taurasi. Last season, the Mercury finished as the seventh seed with a 19-21 win-loss record.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Laeticia Amihere is expected to lead the Valkyries once more against the Mercury after putting up 20 points in 19 minutes of action in their first preseason game.

For the Mercury, Satou Sabally will look to continue her impressive start for her new team, following a 14-point performance in the preseason opener in just 15 minutes of playing time.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Ad

The Golden State Valkyries are expected to field a starting lineup of Julie Vanloo, Tiffany Hayes, Laeticia Amihere, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle. However, the team could still experiment with their lineup in the preseason. The Valkyries are coached by Natalie Nakase.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJulie VanlooKate MartinKaitlyn Chen
SGTiffany HayesVeronica BurtonCarla Leite
SF
Laeticia Amihere

Kayla ThorntonCecillia Zandalasini
PFMonique BillingsStephanie TalbotChloe Bibby
CTemi FagbenleElissa CunaneKyara Linskens
Ad

Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Phoenix Mercury is seen to start Sami Whitcomb, Celeste Taylor, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Cooper and Alyssa Thomas. The team could also parade a new starting lineup for the game in preparation for the regular season. The Mercury is coached by Nate Tibbetts.

Starters2nd3rd4th
Sami WhitcombSevgi UzunHelena PueyoAnna Makurat
Celeste TaylorShyla HealLexi Held
Kahleah CopperKathryn Westbeld
Satou SaballyAlexis PrinceNatasha MackTemira Poindexter
Alyssa ThomasKalani BrownMurjanatu Musa
Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury injury reports

Golden State Valkyries injury report

The Golden State Valkyries will be missing Stephanie Talbot (right quad), Cecilia Zandalasini (right foot) and Kate Martin (right hand). Amihere could also miss the game as she is questionable because of a right hip injury.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Phoenix Mercury could be without Kahleah Cooper, who is questionable to play due to a back injury. Monique Akoa Makani is out with a knee injury.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications