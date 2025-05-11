Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (May 11) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Golden State Valkyries will be visiting the Phoenix Mercury for their second outing in the 2025 WNBA preseason on Sunday. The game will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, which also marks the second preseason game for the Mercury.

Ad

In their first preseason outing, the Valkyries had a narrow loss against the LA Sparks, 83-82. The Mercury also lost their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Aces, 85-84.

The preseason will serve as a preparatory stint for the Valkyries, whose squad will play their first-ever season in the WNBA. They have built their roster from overseas signings in the offseason and the expansion draft last year.

On the other hand, Mercury are looking to rebuild their team this season, following the departure of center Brittney Griner and the retirement of longtime superstar Diana Taurasi. Last season, the Mercury finished as the seventh seed with a 19-21 win-loss record.

Ad

Trending

Laeticia Amihere is expected to lead the Valkyries once more against the Mercury after putting up 20 points in 19 minutes of action in their first preseason game.

For the Mercury, Satou Sabally will look to continue her impressive start for her new team, following a 14-point performance in the preseason opener in just 15 minutes of playing time.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Ad

The Golden State Valkyries are expected to field a starting lineup of Julie Vanloo, Tiffany Hayes, Laeticia Amihere, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle. However, the team could still experiment with their lineup in the preseason. The Valkyries are coached by Natalie Nakase.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Julie Vanloo Kate Martin Kaitlyn Chen SG Tiffany Hayes Veronica Burton Carla Leite SF

Laeticia Amihere



Kayla Thornton Cecillia Zandalasini PF Monique Billings Stephanie Talbot Chloe Bibby C Temi Fagbenle Elissa Cunane Kyara Linskens

Ad

Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Phoenix Mercury is seen to start Sami Whitcomb, Celeste Taylor, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Cooper and Alyssa Thomas. The team could also parade a new starting lineup for the game in preparation for the regular season. The Mercury is coached by Nate Tibbetts.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Sami Whitcomb Sevgi Uzun Helena Pueyo Anna Makurat Celeste Taylor Shyla Heal Lexi Held Kahleah Copper Kathryn Westbeld Satou Sabally Alexis Prince Natasha Mack Temira Poindexter Alyssa Thomas Kalani Brown Murjanatu Musa

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury injury reports

Golden State Valkyries injury report

The Golden State Valkyries will be missing Stephanie Talbot (right quad), Cecilia Zandalasini (right foot) and Kate Martin (right hand). Amihere could also miss the game as she is questionable because of a right hip injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Phoenix Mercury could be without Kahleah Cooper, who is questionable to play due to a back injury. Monique Akoa Makani is out with a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More