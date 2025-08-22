Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - Aug 22 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries will travel to Arizona on Friday to face the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two this regular season, with the Mercury having won all three of the previous matchups.

Ad

Both teams come into this contest after suffering defeats. The Valkyries haven't played since their 98-91 loss to the Mercury on Tuesday, while Phoenix was defeated 83-61 by the Aces last night. Additionally, the two teams have similar records in their last 10 games, the Mercury have won five and lost five, while the Valkyries have won six and lost four.

The two teams aren't far apart in terms of the standings either. Golden State (18-17) is currently in seventh place, while the Mercury (21-14) is fifth.

Ad

Trending

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The Western Conference game between the Valkyries and the Mercury is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live nationally on the ION network. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass or by subscribing to the FUBO TV app.

Ad

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Valkyries +6.5 o155.5 (-105) +225 Phoenix Mercury -6.5 u155.5 (-115) -275

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

The Golden State Valkyries come into this game after suffering two consecutive defeats. In August, they experienced a mixed bag of results, winning six games and losing four, which keeps them in the playoff hunt. Despite being an expansion team this season, the Valkyries have surprised many with their performances. After a slow start of 2-5, the Bay Area team has made a significant turnaround.

Ad

After Kayla Thornton's season-ending injury after the All-Star game, the Valkyries were left without a bona fide star. However, Veronica Burton has stepped up in her absence, averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Her performances have kept the Valkyries afloat, as they look to make it to the postseason in their first-ever season.

The Phoenix Mercury has experienced a similar performance in August, winning five games and losing three. However, these losses have affected their standings, causing the team to drop to fifth place. At one point, the Mercury held the second position, but after suffering five losses in nine games during July, they fell in the standings.

Ad

The Mercury have heavily depended on the contributions of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally for their performances. Sabally currently leads the team in scoring with an average of 17.1 points per game. However, Thomas has been the more well-rounded contributor. She is averaging 16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 9.0 apg per game, highlighting her outstanding season.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted lineups

The Valkyries enter this game with a long injury list. Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Cecilia Zandalasini are all out for the game against the Mercury. While Iliana Rupert and Carla Leite are listed as questionable. In their absence, the following team should start:

Ad

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Kaitlyn Chen SF Kate Martin PF Janelle Salaun C Temi Fagbenle

Ad

The Phoenix Mercury will be without Kahleah Copper for their game against the Valkyries and should start with the following five players:

Position Starter PG Monique Akoa Makani SG Sami Whitcomb SF Alyssa Thomas PF Satou Sabally C Natasha Mack

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Veronica Burton should be the favored pick for bettors during the Valkyries game on Friday. The guard recorded 24 points in the last game against the Mercury and should record a similar figure once again. She currently offers odds of -120 for over 11.5 points scored, which is a great return.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas enters this game on the back of a 17-point double-double and should be favored by bettors. The forward has odds of -108 for over 15.5 points scored.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Phoenix Mercury have had more success in their matchups against the Valkyries this season. However, the Bay Area team could secure a victory this Friday. The Phoenix team is coming off a tough loss to the Aces and will be traveling back to Arizona to play without any rest.

Our prediction: Valkyries win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More