Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - Aug 22 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries will travel to Arizona on Friday to face the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two this regular season, with the Mercury having won all three of the previous matchups.
Both teams come into this contest after suffering defeats. The Valkyries haven't played since their 98-91 loss to the Mercury on Tuesday, while Phoenix was defeated 83-61 by the Aces last night. Additionally, the two teams have similar records in their last 10 games, the Mercury have won five and lost five, while the Valkyries have won six and lost four.
The two teams aren't far apart in terms of the standings either. Golden State (18-17) is currently in seventh place, while the Mercury (21-14) is fifth.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds
The Western Conference game between the Valkyries and the Mercury is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live nationally on the ION network. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass or by subscribing to the FUBO TV app.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury preview
The Golden State Valkyries come into this game after suffering two consecutive defeats. In August, they experienced a mixed bag of results, winning six games and losing four, which keeps them in the playoff hunt. Despite being an expansion team this season, the Valkyries have surprised many with their performances. After a slow start of 2-5, the Bay Area team has made a significant turnaround.
After Kayla Thornton's season-ending injury after the All-Star game, the Valkyries were left without a bona fide star. However, Veronica Burton has stepped up in her absence, averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Her performances have kept the Valkyries afloat, as they look to make it to the postseason in their first-ever season.
The Phoenix Mercury has experienced a similar performance in August, winning five games and losing three. However, these losses have affected their standings, causing the team to drop to fifth place. At one point, the Mercury held the second position, but after suffering five losses in nine games during July, they fell in the standings.
The Mercury have heavily depended on the contributions of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally for their performances. Sabally currently leads the team in scoring with an average of 17.1 points per game. However, Thomas has been the more well-rounded contributor. She is averaging 16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 9.0 apg per game, highlighting her outstanding season.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted lineups
The Valkyries enter this game with a long injury list. Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Cecilia Zandalasini are all out for the game against the Mercury. While Iliana Rupert and Carla Leite are listed as questionable. In their absence, the following team should start:
The Phoenix Mercury will be without Kahleah Copper for their game against the Valkyries and should start with the following five players:
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips
Veronica Burton should be the favored pick for bettors during the Valkyries game on Friday. The guard recorded 24 points in the last game against the Mercury and should record a similar figure once again. She currently offers odds of -120 for over 11.5 points scored, which is a great return.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas enters this game on the back of a 17-point double-double and should be favored by bettors. The forward has odds of -108 for over 15.5 points scored.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Phoenix Mercury have had more success in their matchups against the Valkyries this season. However, the Bay Area team could secure a victory this Friday. The Phoenix team is coming off a tough loss to the Aces and will be traveling back to Arizona to play without any rest.
Our prediction: Valkyries win.