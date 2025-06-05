Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury matchup is one of two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Thursday. This will be Golden State’s second game in the in-season tourney and Phoenix’s third.

Ad

The Valkyries are 0-1 while the Mercury split their past two games. In terms of the overall regular season, Phoenix is fifth in the standings with a 5-3 record while Golden State is ninth with a 2-4 record.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The ⁠⁠Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 5, at PHX Arena. The game will air nationally on Prime Video. It will also air locally on Arizona's Family Sports, KPIX+ 44 and KMAX 31. Fans can watch the game on demand on WNBA League Pass once it ends.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Valkyries (+175) vs. Mercury (-210)

Spread: Valkyries (+5) vs. Mercury (-5)

Total (O/U): Valkyries -110 (o158) vs. Mercury -110 (u158)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury preview

This is the first time the two teams will face off in the WNBA in a regular-season game. They did play in a preseason game on May 11 that Golden State won 84-79.

Ad

The Valkyries are coming off of a 86-75 loss against the Minnesota Lynx on June 1. It was their inaugural Commissioner’s Cup game. They stayed competitive in the first half and went into the break with a 52-51 lead. The Lynx, though, won the final two quarters 35-23 to get the win.

Veronica Burton led Golden State with 21 points, while Kayla Thornton had 11. Kate Martin came off the bench to contribute 14 points.

Ad

The Mercury are coming off of a loss to the Lynx as well. They met on Tuesday as Minnesota got a lopsided 88-65 win. Phoenix was led by Satou Sabally’s 15 points and eight rebounds, while Kitija Laksa had 10 points, Lexi Held had 16 points off the bench.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury starting lineups

Tiffany Hayes is questionable for the Valkyries with a face injury. Golden State coach Natalie Nakase should start:

Ad

PG: Janelle Salaun SG: Veronica Burton SF: Stephanie Talbot PF: Kayla Thornton C: Temi Fagbenle

Golden State’s bench should comprise Cecilia Zandalasini, Monique Billings, Kate Martin and Julie Vanloo.

The Mercury are dealing with a plethora of injuries and will be without Natasha Mack (back), Alyssa Thomas (calf), Kahleah Copper (left knee) and Megan McConnell (right knee). Sami Whitcomb is probable with a right foot injury. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts should start:

Ad

PG: Monique Akoa Makani SG: Sami Whitcomb SF: Satou Sabally PF: Kitija Laksa C: Kathryn Westbeld

Phoenix’s primary bench players should be Kalani Brown, Lexi Held, Murjanatu Musa and Haley Jones.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups. They could change based on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Veronica Burton’s points total for the game is set at 7.5, which is under her season average of 12.0 points per game. Bet on the over.

Ad

Satou Sabally’s points total is set at 11.5. She averages 20.5 points on the season and should easily cross the prop mark.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Mercury are favored to get a win at home. We, however, expect the Valkyries to cause an upset and get their first-ever WNBA Commissioner’s Cup win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 158 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More