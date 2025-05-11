Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury preseason game prediction and preview | May 11, 2025

The WNBA preseason is coming to a close as teams around the league are wrapping up their final preparation games this weekend ahead of the start of the regular season next week.

The Golden State Valkyries and the Phoenix Mercury have both played one preseason game so far, where they both fell by single digits. The two teams will now meet on Sunday in the hopes of establishing more team chemistry to enter the regular season on a good foot.

Phoenix completed an overhaul of their roster this offseason after a disappointing season left the team with a losing record and an early first-round exit. The Valkyries, on the other hand, are embarking on their first season in the WNBA.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury preseason game

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: PHX Arena (Phoenix, Arizona)

TV: Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, KPIX+, KMAX 31

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Dream: Preview

The Golden State Valkyries are the first expansion team in 17 years and have filled their roster with a mix of rookies and seasoned veterans. Most of the roster is filled with foreign players, but the hope was to cultivate a roster that competes and focuses on defense first.

The Valkyries are coming off an 83-82 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, where the team rallied from a 14-point deficit, but came up just short in the end.

Third year forward Laeticia Amihere led the way for Golden State with 20 points. She was the only player to finish with double figures.

The Phoenix Mercury looks different this season as the staple players of the organization have departed. Diana Taurasi retired, Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency, Sophie Cunningham was traded to the Indiana Fever and Natasha Cloud was traded to the Connecticut Sun before ending up with the New York Liberty.

With the additions of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, the preseason has been vital for them in order to gel with Mercury star Kahleah Copper. Sabally led the Mercury in scoring with 14 points in their preseason loss against the Las Vegas Aces.

Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Dream: Prediction

While the preseason is usually dedicated to building the foundation of team chemistry and allowing the rookies and younger players to prove themselves, Phoenix has a much stronger roster with the big three of Copper, Sabally and Thomas.

The Phoenix Mercury are favored to win over Golden State with a percentage of 74 compared to the Valkyries' 26 percent.

