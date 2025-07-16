Golden State Valkyries vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - July 16 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries travel north on Wednesday to face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. This will be the third meeting between them, with the last two games going in favor of the Valkyries.

Both teams enter the contest with losses in their previous games. The Valkyries lost 78-77 to the Phoenix Mercury, while the Storm suffered a 74-69 loss against the Washington Mystics. Their records in their last six outings are contrasting, though. Seattle has won three and lost three, while the Valkyries have managed two wins.

In terms of the standings, the Storm (13-9) are comfortably in fourth place, while the Vlakyries (10-11) occupy the final playoff spot in eighth.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Valkyries and Storm is scheduled for tip-off at 3 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the game live on the CW Seattle, KPIX+ 44 and KMAX 31 networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Valkyries +5.5 o157.5 (-115) +190 Seattle Storm -5.5 u157.5 (-105) -225

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Valkyries have had a tough start to July, managing one win. Their last two outings ended in narrow heartbreaks — a 104-102 loss to the Aces on Saturday, followed by a 78-77 defeat against the Mercury on Monday.

Kayla Thornton has been Golden State's best performer this season, recording 14.5 ppg and 7.1 rpg. This performance earned her an All-Star nod, but she has struggled in recent games. Rookie Janelle Salaun, Veronica Burton and Monique Billings have stepped up during Thornton's slump.

Meanwhile, the Storm have been inconsistent. Starting the month with back-to-back wins, they snapped that streak with a loss and have followed it up with a win and a loss. Their recent defeat to the Mystics saw them squander an 8-point lead in the final quarter to lose 74-69.

Veterans Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike continue to lead the team in scoring. The guard averages 17.9 ppg and 5.3 apg, while Ogwumike has recorded 16.9 ppg and 7.7 rpg. Meanwhile, Gabby Williams has been a consistent threat with 13.6 points per game.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm starting lineups

The Valkyries have no players on their injury report and should enter the game with the following starting five:

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Tiffany Hayes SF Kayla Thornton PF Janelle Salaun C Temi Fagbenle

The Storm, meanwhile, will continue to be without Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) and will start with:

Position Starter PG Skylar Diggins SG Gabby Williams SF Erica Wheeler PF Nneka Ogwumike C Ezi Magbegor

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Although Kayla Thornton should be the obvious choice, her current form makes her a risky proposition. Bettors should instead opt for Veronica Burton's -110 odds for over 10.5 points scored, which is a great pick.

Nneka Ogwumike, meanwhile, should be the go-to player for the Storm. The forward has a good scoring average and offers odds of -130 for over 15.5 points scored. She recorded 16 points against the Mystics and averages 16.9 points per game.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm predictions

Although the Valkyries have been successful against the Storm this season, the Storm should clinch their first win over them on Wednesday. The Valkyries have struggled of late, and Seattle has a great home record.

