Golden State Valkyries vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - Sept. 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries will be on the road to face the Seattle Storm in one of five games scheduled for Tuesday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.

Ad

The Valkyries (23-19) are fourth in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Saturday, losing 78-72 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

Kaila Charles recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Veronica Burton had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Storm (22-21) are fifth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last five games, losing their last two consecutive games. They were last in action on Friday, losing in a 84-76 at home against the New York Liberty.

Ad

Trending

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist, and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm game details

The Valkyries-Storm game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington. The matchup will air on TV on CW Seattle and KPIX+, and streaming via Fubo.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Valkyries (+225) vs. Storm (-290)

Spread: Valkyries (+6.5) vs. Storm (-6.5)

Total: (O/U): Valkyries (o152.5) -110 vs. Storm (u152.5) -110

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Valkyries have a better head-to-head record against Seattle. In their last three matchups, Golden State has won two games, holding a 2-1 record this season.

Their last matchup was on July 16. The Valkyries lost the game 67-58. Ogwumike recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist, and Storm’s veteran guard Erica Wheeler finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Valkyries

PG - Kaila Charles | SG - Veronica Burton | SF - Janelle Salaun | PF - Iliana Rupert | C - Temitope Fagbenle

Storm

PG - Brittney Sykes | SG - Skylar Diggins-Smith | SF - Gabby Williams | PF - Nneka Ogwumike | C - Ezi Magbegor

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Veronica Burton has an over/under of 12.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 12.0 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 17.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.3 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Game prediction

The Storm are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 74.4% win percentage compared to the Valkyries’ 30.8%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More