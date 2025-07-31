Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - July 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics matchup is the lone WNBA game scheduled on Thursday. These two teams are in the running to secure a spot in the playoffs, and as such, both the Valkyries (12-13) and the Mystics (13-13) are expected to go all out on the court of CareFirst Arena.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (+162) vs Mystics (-181)

Spread: Valkyries (+3.5) vs Mystics (-3.5)

Total: Valkyries -107 (o154.5) vs Mystics -107 (u154.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics preview

The Valkyries have won two of their last three games. On Tuesday, they defeated the Atlanta Dream 77-75. Cecilia Zandalasini, who came off the bench, scored the most with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field.

The Mystics have also picked up two victories in their last three outings. On Tuesday, they blew out the Chicago Sky 103-86. Sonia Citron went off for 28 points on 10-for-15 FG shooting.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Janelle Salaun | PF: Monique Billings | C: Temi Fagbenle

Mystics

PG: Brittney Sykes | SG: Sug Sutton | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics betting tips

Tiffany Hayes' point total is set at 13.5, which is slightly above her season average of 12.7 points per game. In the win over the Dream, Hayes put up 15 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Shakira Austin's point total is set at 14.5, which is above her season average of 12.7 points per outing. Austin will be looking to have a better performance after tallying just six points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field in the blowout victory over the Sky.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics prediction

Washington is projected to get the win over Golden State on Thursday. With the two teams closely matching up with each other in several key statistical categories, the Mystics' home-court advantage is expected to give them a slight edge over the visiting Valkyries.

