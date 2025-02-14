HOF Lisa Leslie shouts out JuJu Watkins for following in her footsteps & picking USC over other powerhouse programs

Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie gave a shout-out to JuJu Watkins for going against the rule and picking a different program for her college journey instead of the most famous and important. Talking with Angel Reese on this week's edition of her "Unapologetically Angel" show, Leslie gave her flowers to Watkins, comparing her to herself as they both played with USC.

"I'm so proud of JuJu Watkins for pretty much doing the exact same thing. It is not easy to go to a program that is in last place or second to last place and you're coming with this big name and you're hoping you can draw other athletes to come in. It took a lot," Leslie said. (11:55 mark)

Leslie played from 1990 through 1994 with the Trojans, winning the Naismith College Player of the Year award in her final season and being named the USBWA National Player of the Year and the WBCA Player of the Year. It wasn't until three years after she finished her collegiate career that the LA Sparks selected her in the inaugural WNBA Draft.

In her illustrious career, Leslie has won two championships, two Finals MVPs, three regular-season MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and more. Her No. 9 was retired by the Sparks and the No. 33 by the Trojans.

As for JuJu Watkins, she's playing her second season with USC, demonstrating that she's one of the best prospects in the game. With the impact she might have on young kids, Watkins could bring more attention to Division I basketball, especially with her duels with Paige Bueckers and other stars.

She's set to face UCLA tonight in a high-flying matchup, as she keeps trying to lead the Trojans to the promised land.

Lisa Leslie hyped up JuJu Watkins' Nike Super Bowl commercial

Lisa Leslie has become a big fan of JuJu Watkins and she doesn't hesitate to praise the young player whenever she has the chance. After she was featured in a Nike Super Bowl commercial alongside Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson, Watkins shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account to hype up the campaign.

Lisa Leslie commented underneath he post, praising and pushing the sophomore guard.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥So amazing!!! The best of the night! Fight on✌🏾," Leslie wrote.

Despite not playing the same position, Lisa Leslie has offered her support to Watkins.

