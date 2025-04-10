How long is the 2025 WNBA Draft? Rounds & duration explored

With the NCAA women's basketball tournament over, all eyes now turn to the 2025 WNBA Draft slated for April 14. The widely expected first pick this year is UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, who wrapped up her college career with an 82-59 championship victory over South Carolina on Sunday.

Ad

The 23-year-old is predicted to be selected first overall by the Dallas Wings, who secured the top pick at the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery held in November. However, while much of the attention is given to the top draft prospects like Bueckers and Kiki Iriafen, one question on the minds of many fans is: how long is the 2025 Draft?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

First off, the WNBA Draft is divided into three rounds. Each round usually consists of 12 picks each. Interestingly, this year's event will see 38 players drafted into the league as a result of the newest expansion team announced last year, the Golden State Valkyries. As a result of that, the first round this year will be 12 picks, while the second and third rounds will be 13 each.

As for the entire duration, it is unclear how much time will be allotted for each round. But since the estimated duration of the draft is around three hours, it means each round could take approximately 45 to 55 minutes.

Ad

Where and what time is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft is scheduled be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York. Opened in April 2019, The Shed is a cultural center that hosts a wide range of activities across sports and entertainment.

It has a 500-seat theater, two levels of exhibition space and includes a retractable canopy that creates additional space for larger events. As for the scheduled time, the 2025 draft will start at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ad

Which teams are possible destinations for Kiki Iriafen?

After news broke out that Notre Dame star Olivia Miles had decided against declaring for the WNBA Draft and will enter the transfer portal instead, the No. 2 pick became very much open.

Miles was widely expected to be selected second overall, but her decision now put USC star Kiki Iriafen in contention to be selected in that spot or anywhere across the top five.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iriafen could be selected by the Seattle Storm, who now hold the No. 2 pick after it was relinquished by the LA Sparks via a three-team trade that sent Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles in February.

However, if the Storm decides to pass on Iriafen, she could be drafted by either the Washington Mystics (third and fourth picks). Or the Golden State Valkyries (fifth pick) could select her in the 2025 WNBA Draft, as they look to continue building a team that will put up a strong challenge in the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More