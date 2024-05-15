How to watch Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks? TV schedule, online streams and more

After the WNBA season kicked off last night, the Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks is one of two games on the docket for Wednesday night. This matchup will include the professional debut of one of the top picks from the 2024 draft.

When and where is Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks?

The Sparks are the home team in their season opener against the Dream. They will host Atlanta at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks? TV and live streaming details

For those looking to tune into this matchup, local TV networks such as Peachtree TV and Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast the game. Fans outside of the area will have to resort to WNBA League Pass to stream the action.

Similar to NBA League Pass, the WNBA version allows out-of-state fans to watch all the league-wide action they want. There are two separate packages to choose from. An annual subscription is a one-time purchase of $34.99. Fans can also pay monthly at a rate of $12.99.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks preview

Last year, the Atlanta Dream finished just under .500 and climbed into the top five of the WNBA standings. Their 19-21 record earned them fifth place and a playoff berth. The Dream faced the Dallas Wings in round one and were eliminated after only two games.

As for the Sparks, they finished in ninth place last season with a 17-23 record. This landed them in the draft lottery, where they walked away with the second overall pick. LA went on to select Stanford standout Cameron Brink with their selection.

Brink led Stanford to a national championship during her time there and now will make her WNBA debut against the Dream in front of a home crowd.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks head-to-head record

Head-to-head both teams have played 43 games since 2008. The LA Sparks won 23 of those games.

The last time these teams faced off was back in August. LA managed to go on the road and take down the Dream by a final score of 83-78.

Nneka Ogwumike had a standout performance, recording 29 points and 12 rebounds while shooting a stellar 70% from the field in 33 minutes of action.

The Dream was led by Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. She ended the night with an all-around stat line of 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.