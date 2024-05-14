How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game features the start of a new WNBA season and this time around, rookie Caitlin Clark is set to make his much-anticipated debut in the big leagues. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun is looking to build off the success of last season into a stronger 2024 outing after falling to the New York Liberty in the semifinal round.

Last season, the Connecticut Sun finished third in the Eastern Conference standings (27-13). Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever finished last in the East (13-27).

Caitlin Clark is coming off an impressive final season at the collegiate level, playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In her fourth season, she put up 31.6 points (45.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

With high expectations and immense pressure placed on Clark's shoulders, her professional basketball journey is set to commence with all eyes focused on how she stacks up in her first WNBA game.

When and where is Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever?

Game Day: Tuesday, May 14

Start Time: 4:30 pm PDT

Game Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Location: Uncasville, CT

Ticket Details: Tickets for this game between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $104 to $471+.

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever?

With the excitement presented of a new WNBA season, fans have several options at their disposal when it comes to checking out this game live.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever TV channel list

WNBA fans can watch this regular season opener matchup live, as it will be televised on ESPN 2.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever radio stations

Compared to the TV channel options, this game won't be available to be listed on radio stations.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever live streaming details

Meanwhile, there are a couple of live-streaming platforms that fans can check out, depending on their preferences. They are as follows: ESPN+, Disney+ and WNBA League Pass.

ESPN+ is priced at $10.99 per month, while an annual plan is listed at $109.99 per year (save 15%). However, fans can also access the services of ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu, which is priced at $14.99 per month.

WNBA League Pass, on the other hand, has two subscription packages. The monthly option is set at $12.99 per month, while the annual option is listed at $34.99 per year.