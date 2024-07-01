How to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Phoenix Mercury will be looking for payback when they face Connecticut Sun at the Footprint Center on Monday. Both teams have suffered defeats coming into this game. The Sun will go in as a favorite, but Phoenix can spring a surprise.

When and where is the Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury?

Tipping off at 10 p.m. ET, the Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury game will be played at Footprint Center, home of the Mercury, which has a capacity of 18,422.

Where to watch the Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The game will be broadcast on AZFamily, Mercury Live, and NBCS-BOS, starting at 6 p.m. ET, and will be covered entirely, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play, and post-game reactions.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury streaming details

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video. Additionally, you can access the live stream through WNBA League Pass, which provides a monthly subscription for $12.99 or a yearly plan for $34.99.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Head-to-head

The Sun's record against the Mercury has been impressive, with Connecticut winning four of the last six meetings. In their head-to-head matchups, the Sun leads the series 31-24.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Game Preview

The two sides have already met once this season when the Sun hosted the Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena on the WNBA’s opening weekend. DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones combined for 35 points as the Phoenix team endured a historically worst 3-point shooting night (1-27 3PT FG) in a 70-47 loss.

The visitors have different ambitions and have been revolutionary under Stephanie White. A win would do the Connecticut (14-4) side a lot of good, given they have six wins and four losses in the last 10 games. If results go their way, they could inch closer to the No. 1 seed, currently held by New York Liberty (16-3).

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Key clashes

DiJonai Carrington vs. Kahleah Copper

If the Sun are to rediscover their winning ways, Dijonai Carrington will have to step up. The 26-year-old guard hasn’t quite found that form recently, scoring just two points in 25 minutes in the team's latest loss to the Seattle Storm.

Kahleah Copper has been excellent for Mercury this season and can cause a headache to the Sun. Cooper is the Mercury’s top scorer this season, with an average of 22.7 points per game and an average of 31.7 minutes.

