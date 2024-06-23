How to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm? TV schedule, online streams and more

After a frustrating 85-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, the Connecticut Sun (13-2) head to Seattle on Sunday looking for a vital win. The Sun’s set-up meant the defending champions were able to restrict their attacking threat rather comfortably that night, and Seattle Storm will look to do the same on Sunday.

The Sun’s only other defeat in the league this season came against Liberty when they lost 75-82 to end their run of nine wins across all competitions. The Sun were far from poor in both of their defeats and should have been out of sight by half-time. However, they were ultimately lost due to their lack of clinical finishing.

As for Storm (9-6), they did not get off to the fine start they would have wanted last weekend as they lost 94-83 to the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena. However, despite the defeat, Storm did not play that badly, particularly after overcoming their first-quarter struggles and will be confident of bouncing back against the Sun.

The home form for Noelle Quinns’s team has been very varied from losing 87-78 to Mercury to outplaying the Los Angeles Sparks in a 95-79 victory in the last two fixtures. There are no fresh injuries for both sides following the midweek action.

Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm?

The WNBA matchup will be held at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington, an 800,000-square-foot venue that hosts the Seattle Kraken (NHL) and the Seattle Storm (WNBA). The arena has a seating capacity of 18,100 spectators, and the game is set to tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

The game will be broadcast live on WWOR and Peachtree TV, starting one hour before tip-off. The coverage will include pregame analysis, live commentary, and postgame reactions.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm streaming details

The game will be available for live streaming on platforms like Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video. Furthermore, viewers can also watch the live stream on WNBA League Pass, which provides a monthly plan at $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: Head-to-head

The Sun boasts better head to head record over the Storm. The Connecticut outfit has won 28 and lost 18 when the sides have clashed.

The last time out was at the Climate Pledge Arena last year season, where it finished 81-69, with DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas combined to score 37 points, respectively. The recent history also favors the visitors, as the Storm has not won a game against the Sun since August 2021.