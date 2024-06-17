How to watch Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Minnesota Lynx are looking to inflict an eighth successive defeat upon the Dallas Wings on Monday's WNBA matchup, and claim their fourth win on the bounce with it. Topping the Western Conference with 10 wins and three defeats, few would bet against a Lynx side that crushed the defending champion Aces in devastating fashion on Wednesday.

With six wins from their last seven and only three losses all season, Cheryl Reeve’s side should comprehensively and emphatically come out on top.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx?

The match is the only televised games on Monday, with Bally Sports North broadcasting the fixture live on BSN and BSSWX. The coverage begins at 7:00 pm ET, allowing subscribers to watch the match on their phones, laptops, or tablets. The coverage includes pre-game analysis, live commentary, and post-game reactions for a complete viewing experience.

Trending

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx live streaming details

The game will be available for live streaming on platforms such as Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video. Additionally, viewers can stream the game live on WNBA League Pass, which offers a monthly plan priced at $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99.

When and where is Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx?

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, June 17, at the 25,500-capacity Target Center, Minneapolis.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: Head-to-head

The two sides have met 62 times previously with the record just tipping in the Lynx's favor. Minnesota have triumphed in 42 of these encounters, while the Wings have only managed 14 victories.

In the last fixture between the two sides, the Lynx cruised to an 87-76 victory with Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier combining for a massive 49 points.

Wings vs. Lynx: Key clashes

Napheesa Collier vs Arike Ogunbowale

The clear danger woman for the Lynx on Monday night will be forward Napheesa Collier. The 27-year-old is Minnesota’s top scorer in the league this season, averaging 21.5 points per game along with 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals in 13 appearances. Her most recent standout performance came last Saturday when the Lynx defeated the Sparks, with Collier scoring 30 points.

Expand Tweet

The Wings have struggled heavily from start to finish, but Arike Ogunbowale has shown slight glimpses of her ability. The star guard has been maintaining an average of 24.9 points per game so far throughout the campaign. If the Lynx show any weaknesses, Arike may find some joy.