How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx? TV schedule, online streams and more

The weekend’s action kicks off on Friday evening as the Minnesota Lynx host the Los Angeles Sparks. Like many fellow WNBA teams, Sparks’ season has been inconsistent to date and has tailed off after a promising start with a 4-8 record. Their two wins in their last six matches have come against the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, two sides with different stories this season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx's coach, Cheryl Reeve, will be hoping for another solid home performance from her players.

When and where is LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx?

As with the vast majority of WNBA fixtures taking place on Friday, Sparks vs. Lynx will tip off at 7:30 pm ET. The only exception is Wings vs. Suns, which begins at 1:00 PM ET.

Tickets are available for purchase by all fans and it is recommended to buy tickets online and in advance.

Trending

Where to watch the LA Sparks vs. the Minnesota Lynx?

You can watch the game on FOX13+, ION and SportsNet LA. Coverage starts one hour before tipoff, offering pre-game analysis, live play-by-play commentary, and post-game reactions. Match highlights will be available later in the evening on the WNBA YouTube channel.

You can also listen to the game on the radio via KFAN 100.3 FM, iHeartRadio, or the Lynx App.

LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx streaming details

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video. Subscribers can watch the live stream via the app or website on a smart TV, laptop, or mobile phone.

Additionally, the live stream will be available on WNBA League Pass, which offers a monthly plan for $12.99 or an annual subscription for $34.99.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: Game Preview

With just one defeat from the last seven games, which is less than any other Western Conference team at the moment, the Lynx have been the surprise package this season.

Reeve is rightly earning plaudits for the energetic and exciting brand of attacking basketball she's got the North Central outfit playing.

There is understandable doubt whether the Lynx can sustain their form long enough to go on and lift their fifth WNBA title, but there is no doubt that they are certainly contenders—and at the very least challengers—for a playoff spot, given the continual slip-ups of the likes of Aces, Storm and Mercury, amongst others.

LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

Looking at recent games between the two teams, it does not seem good for the Sparks, as the Lynx have won all six encounters. Lynx also has a competitive advantage. The Lynx have a 47-41 lead after 88 meetings.

This time around, too, Lynx are favored due to their form. Sparks have just won one of their last six and are likely to find it tough to turn that record around against a buoyant Lynx side.

They are a side playing well in patches, but with a dangerously soft defensive core, in spite of having players like Kia Nurse and DPOY candidate Cameron Brink at its heart.