How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury? TV schedule, online streams and more

Down the bottom end of the Western Conference table, Phoenix Mercury (3-5) will be hoping to put aside an underwhelming run of results when they take on fellow WNBA strugglers LA Sparks (2-5) at Footprint Center on Sunday evening. Mercury heads into this game on the back of four straight defeats.

Nate Tibbetts’ team are still looking for their first win since the memorable victories over defending champions Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics in consecutive games. This will also be their first home fixture since said victory, so maybe the support of the home court can spur them on to victory.

Sparks looked impressive at one point, picking up two road wins in a four-game span, but they’ve faltered lately, losing their last two games. Most of their losses were close margin and coach Curt Miller will surely see this as an ideal opportunity to turn things around. And their hopes will be boosted by having enjoyed a very favorable record over Sunday’s opponents in recent years - at Footprint Center at least.

When and where is Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury?

This WNBA clash will be hosted by Phoenix Mercury’s Footprint Center in Arizona. The 18,422-seater has been home to the three-time WNBA champions since 1997. The game will tip-off at 6:00 PM ET, along with all other WNBA league fixtures taking place on Friday.

Where to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The game airs live at 5:00 PM ET on AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA with full coverage, including pre-game analysis, live commentary, and post-game reactions.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, and purchasing them online in advance is more affordable than buying them on the day of the match.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury live streaming details

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video, and subscribers can watch the live stream via the app or website.

You can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass, which offers a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The two sides have met 86 times previously and Sparks will take a much-needed confidence boost into the game as they have the edge when it comes to their record against Mercury.

The LA outfit have 46 wins while it's 40 wins in favor of the Phoenix.

Sparks also won the most recent encounter during pre-season when they were 85-98 winners at Footprint Center.