How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty? TV schedule, online streams and more

Tuesday night in the WNBA sees the third meeting between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx this season. The Lynx edged out the Liberty 89-94 in the Commissioner's Cup final last week.

Sandy Brondello’s women are perched atop the conference standings with a 16-3 overall record and a 9-1 home record. Similarly, the Lynx lead the Western Conference with a 14-4 overall record and 5-3 away. Minnesota has been in remarkable form, suffering only two defeats in their last 10 games.

The Liberty have a poor record against the Lynx, going winless in two matchups this season, an 84-67 defeat at the Target Center followed by a 94-89 loss at the Barclays Center.

Revenge may be the word used to describe Liberty’s objective ahead of their latest clash with Minnesota. But Brondello will want her team to show the best account of themselves to get the win.

When and where is Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty?

The WNBA matchup will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a 670,000 SF multi-purpose venue belonging to NBA team Brooklyn Nets. The arena has a seating capacity of 18,000, and the game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty?

The game will be aired live on FOX5 New York, BSNX and Liberty Live, beginning one hour before tip-off. Viewers can expect comprehensive coverage, featuring pregame analysis, live commentary and postgame reactions.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty streaming details

The game can be streamed live on platforms like Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video. Additionally, viewers can tune in via WNBA League Pass, offering a monthly subscription for $12.99 or an annual plan for $34.99.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Head-to-Head

In their previous 49 meetings, the Lynx hold a significant edge over the Liberty, leading 30-19. That gives the Lynx a much-needed confidence boost heading into the game.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Ones to watch

Breanna Stewart

The key player for the Liberty will be star forward Breanna Stewart. With Sabrina Ionescu missing practice at the shootaround, the likelihood of her suting up to play this game is up in the air at the moment.

Stewart may likely be the lone woman up top for the hosts. She scored a team-high 24 points in the loss to the Lynx last week in the cup final. She will have to face the likes of Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride all by herself.

If the Liberty want any chance of pulling off a win, they will need the reigning 2023 MVP to be at her very best.

