How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA Preseason game today? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

When it comes down to it, the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky matchup is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated preseason contests of Tuesday night's WNBA schedule. Featuring Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the young Chicago team will see how it stacks up against the Liberty unit, which has the electric tandem of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

Regarding this preseason contest, fans can head to the WNBA League Pass to watch it live. Compared to other nationally televised exhibition matchups today, fans have the opportunity to check out this must-watch matchup between the Liberty and the Sky through the livestreaming route. The league streamed the game after receiving fan backlash for not showing the Sky's first exhibition outing against the Minnesota Lynx.

Last year, the New York Liberty had the Chicago Sky's number in their regular-season matchups with a 3-1 record. Interestingly, their last head-to-head meeting was a tight contest, with New York securing a 77-76 victory. During that game, Breanna Stewart led the way with a double-double performance of 19 points (7 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range) and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, former Sky guard Kahleah Cooper led the way for Chicago with 20 points (8 of 19 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and two steals.

In the 2023 WNBA season, New York finished with the second-best record (32-8) in the league with a .800 winning percentage, while Chicago had the eighth-best (18-22) at .450.

Following a disappointing 3-1 finish in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, the New York Liberty are entering this season with a bounce-back mentality and looking to be a different team. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are eyeing a different kind of outlook this season with their new and revitalized roster, who are eager to make a name for themselves in the league.

When and where is the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky

Game Day: Tuesday, May 7

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PDT

Game Arena: Wintrust Arena

Location: Chicago, IL

Ticket Details: Tickets for the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game can be purchased through Vivid Seats for the price range of $14. Additionally, fans can also head to StubHub, which has listed tickets at $24.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky TV channel list

Compared to other scheduled matchups today, this WNBA preseason matchup won't be available to watch on cable networks.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky radio stations

Similar to the lack of TV channel options, this contest between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky won't be available to be listened to on sports radio stations.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky live streaming details

This game will be available for fans to watch on the WNBA League Pass. When it comes to the league's livestreaming platform, it has two subscription packages to choose from. The monthly package is priced at $12.99/month, while the annual package is listed at $34.99/year.

Considering the accessibility of livestreaming platforms today, this is a win-win scenario for WNBA fans.