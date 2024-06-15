How to watch New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces? TV schedule, online streams and more

The two titanic women’s basketball teams are set to battle it out in the WNBA clash on Saturday as the Las Vegas Aces host New York Liberty for the first time since the 2024 Finals. Coming into the fixture off the back of largely contrasting results, the stakes will still be high as neither team will want to go out all gun blazing.

Aces come into the match following a 103-99 victory over Mercury on Thursday as A’Ja Wilson and Jackie Young combine to score 66 points that gave them the win against the disappointing Phoenix side.

Before that win, there were some poor results for the Aces as they were beaten 100-86 by Lynx, and they have also slumped to a 96-92 defeat with Sparks and were humiliated 78-65 by Storm last week. Becky Hammon's side has not performed the fast-flowing basketball of last season that terrified Liberty of old.

Meanwhile, Sandy Brondello’s Liberty's side is coming close to repeating the stunning basketball, full of comebacks, quick attacks and consistency that the Aces used to have.

Liberty are unbeaten in their last seven league games with a 11-2 record. To add to this, the Aces have looked pedestrian in recent games, losing four of their last six matches. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, the past form can be thrown out the window when these two clash; they’ll be desperate to reinvigorate their campaign with a win on Saturday.

When and where is New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces?

This WNBA clash will be hosted by Aces’ Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. The 12,000-seater has been home to the two-time WNBA champions since 1997. The game will tip-off at 3:00 PM ET.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces?

Fans can watch the WNBA clash this Saturday live on ABC at 2:00 PM ET. The broadcast will offer comprehensive coverage, including pre-game analysis, live commentary to capture all the game's action, and post-game reactions from the players and coaches.

Fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass. This subscription service provides both monthly plans at $12.99 and yearly plans at $34.99, giving you access to the game and additional WNBA content all season long.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: Head-to-head

This fixture certainly has plenty of history with 52 previous meetings. Aces have the upper hand with 32 wins and 20 Liberty wins. The last time the sides met was back in October during the WNBA Finals, with the Aces winning by a point 70-69 to seal a back-to-back WNBA title.

Aces will provide a good test of the Liberty with the Las Vegas victorious in four of their last games. Despite this the undeniable quality Liberty have in their starting 5 and their recent form of late, it's most likely seem they sneak through this one.