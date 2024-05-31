How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx ? TV schedule, online streams and more

Phoenix Mercury have lost their rhythm and will see this clash with Minnesota Lynx on June 1 as an opportunity to turn their poor form around. Three defeats in a row, including the 70-47 loss to Connecticut Sun, have sucked the life out of a team that had previously won three matches on the spin.

Conversely, the Minnesota Lynx have only lost twice in their last six matches. Cheryl Reeve’s women have picked up quite a few impressive wins before losing 80-66 against the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces.

With both teams desperate for a turnaround, Friday's matchup presents the perfect opportunity to make a statement and begin to put a good run of results together.

Mercury is expected to be without superstar Brittney Griner as she is currently sidelined with a toe injury.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When and where is Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx?

Lynx will host Phoenix at Target Center in Minnesota. The stadium has a capacity of 20,000. The tip-off is at 9:30 PM ET. This time is in line with most of the WNBA league fixtures taking place on Friday in Gameweek 3.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx?

The match will be broadcast on the ION in the USA, with the program beginning at 8:30 PM ET. It includes pre-game analysis, live commentary, and post-game insights.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster and are cheaper if bought online in advance rather than on the day of the event.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx live streaming details

International fans can catch the live stream of the game on multiple platforms, including ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video, with a valid subscription. Alternatively, WNBA League Pass offers a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99 to watch the game live. Match highlights will be available shortly after the final buzzer.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

Both Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx have now been in the league for a considerable amount of time, meaning this has been a regular fixture in years gone by. These two sides have met 85 times over the years with the Lynx having the edge on the head-to-head side of things. Minnesota has beaten Mercury on 56 occasions.

It is set to be another tough test for both, but a win would provide a lifeline to gain some much-needed momentum.