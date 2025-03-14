"I'd rather be rich than famous" : Angel Reese gets brutally honest about struggles of stardom amid social media toxicity

Angel Reese is one of the most popular names in women's basketball at present and has benefitted greatly from her fame and marketability. However, the Chicago Sky star has also experienced the flip side of fame and the social media vitriol that comes with it and revealed how she would rather work hard and earn her riches than be famous while doing so.

Ad

On the latest episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel", which was uploaded on Friday, the All-Star spoke about her rise to fame and how it has affected her ability to lead a normal life. Angel Reese referred to her experience of living in Miami while being part of the Unrivaled league while adding context to the difficulties she is facing as a result of her newfound fame.

"I feel like sometimes you want to live a normal life." said Reese. "I'd just want to go home and be with my family and just lead a regular life. I tell people a lot that I'd rather be rich than famous. I'd rather be low-key, make my money."

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Literally right now, you asked me if I go out in Miami. I do not go out in Miami. I don't go out, because I like to just go to work and go home because I don't feel like I can live a normal life no more." added the Chicago Sky star, talking about the difficulties she faces by being famous.

Ad

Reese, who has been villainized by a large section of WNBA fans following her controversial statements and outspoken nature, particularly in light of her rivalry with Caitlin Clark, has seen the entire spectrum of fan reactions, from admiration to hostility. The negative attention directed at her may also play a role in diminishing her desire to maintain her fame.

Angel Reese has previously spoken about receiving death threats and not being happy as a public figure

Angel Reese rose to prominence following LSU's national championship run in 2022 and the narrative surrounding her rivalry with Caitlin Clark during that time. In 2024, the former LSU star shared a heartfelt statement, revealing the challenges she faced since then, including the burden of public perception that developed during her time at LSU.

Ad

"I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized, I've been threatened, I've been so many things and I've stood strong every single time," revealed Reese.

Angel Reese during her time with LSU - Source: Getty

The life of a professional athlete is harder than one would imagine, especially under constant media scrutiny. A return to normalcy seems unlikely for Reese, now one of the faces of the WNBA. However, fans remain hopeful that she can move beyond the social media backlash and embrace her role in the rising popularity of women's basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback