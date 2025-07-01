"I love you wifeyyyy take care of kidsss": NaLyssa Smith bids tear-jerking goodbye to GF DiJonai Carrington after stunning trade

The WNBA community was left stunned on Monday after the Dallas Wings traded NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick. The news hit hard, especially for Smith and her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, who currently plays for the Wings.
Carrington shared a heartfelt goodbye, posting a series of adorable photos with Smith and using emojis to express her love and sadness over the trade. In response, Smith penned an emotional message of her own, publicly expressing her love for Carrington in a touching and tearful farewell.
"I love you wifeyyyy take care of tha kidsss," Smith wrote.
The trade came as a complete shock not only to WNBA fans but to NaLyssa Smith herself. The former Indiana Fever forward was blindsided by the Dallas Wings' decision, which not only marked a major career shift but also led to an unexpected separation from her longtime girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington.
"Sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but I love you Dallas nation, thank you 4 everything," Smith said in her first reaction after getting shipped.
Despite the initial shock, Smith quickly came to terms with the Wings’ decision and showed no signs of holding a grudge against the franchise. In a follow-up tweet, the star forward revealed that if given the choice, Las Vegas would have been her preferred destination all along, making it clear she's embracing the move to the Aces with optimism.
NaLyssa Smith's short-lived stint with Dallas Wings
NaLyssa Smith was acquired by the Dallas Wings earlier this year in a blockbuster four-team trade that sent shockwaves through the league. The Indiana Fever opted to move on from the forward after a three-year stint, aiming to retool their roster with championship aspirations in mind.
However, Smith’s time with the Wings proved to be brief. She appeared in 18 games, but the fit wasn’t quite what the franchise had hoped for. Her production dipped noticeably as she averaged a career-low 6.7 points on 42.5% shooting, including just 18.2% from beyond the arc, along with 4.9 rebounds per game.