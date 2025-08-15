"I loved it" - WNBA legend Sue Bird's wife Megan Rapinoe reveals her reaction to being in a 'thruple' during Seattle Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird and her partner, Megan Rapinoe, recreated a viral moment during the Seattle Storm's game against the Minnesota Lynx. On Thursday, Rapinoe revealed her reaction to being a part of the 'thruple,' as the couple parodied the infamous Coldplay concert scandal.

Ad

Discussing how the idea came about during their podcast, Rapinoe dived into the details of the hilarious skit and offered her initial reaction.

"We're in a thruple with Doppler, Great!" she said. "I get home. You're already in bed. I go in to brush my teeth, and she's like, "I have an idea." And I'm like, "Okay, what is it?" You know, and I'm like, "Brushing my teeth, blah, blah, blah." And she does this whole thing, and I'm like, "I love it. I love it. I can't wait to do it." Yes." (0:36 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The couple reenacted the notorious moment between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at the Climate Pledge Arena. This moment came during the second quarter of the game against the Lynx when Bird was seen in the arms of the Storm's mascot, Doppler. Meanwhile, Rapinoe, who was seated courtside, appeared shocked by Bird's betrayal.

This skit elicited plenty of laughter from the audience and received rapturous applause for the couple's witty reenactment. Although it was a hit among fans, Bird revealed that the initial plan was somewhat different.

Ad

"Well, there were two options. There was the option you saw, which we had laid out perfectly," she explained. "The only other option slash deviation was there was a moment where I thought, should I be behind Doppler holding Doppler, and then when the camera comes, I peek out." (2:04 onwards)

Megan Raipone and Sue Bird once got real on adjusting to life post-retirement

Megan Raipone and Sue Bird are one of the biggest sports couples in the world. The duo has won multiple titles, and they are regarded as legends in their respective sports.

Ad

However, life post-retirement can be difficult. During an episode of CBS Mornings in April, the duo offered their honest take on adjusting to life after retiring.

"Just learning how to do our own schedule like normal people, it's really hard, we had it so easy as an athlete, everything was done for you," Rapinoe said.

"I agree, it's more mental," Bird said. "The physical part is great, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't have to be in pain all the time, it's amazing."

Despite their initial struggles with retirement, the duo has begun to adjust to their new lives and currently hosts a podcast together, among other things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More