"I understand Grant Williams lol": WNBA fans adore Satou Sabally amid photoshoot for Dallas Wings

Ahead of the 2024-25 WNBA season, Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally has fans praising her after footage from a photoshoot at the team's media day was shared on social media. In the video, Sabally is seen striking a "three" pose draped in the Wings' uniform.

Some fans also highlighted that they relate to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams, who was rumored to have taken a liking to Sabally.

"I understand Grant Williams lol," a fan tweeted.

"Aye I think Grant Williams was on to something," a fan tweeted.

Grant Williams was previously seen courtside at a Dallas Wings game in September last season, chatting with Satou Sabally and hugging her after the game. Williams talking to Sabally instantly went viral on social media, with fans speculating about a relationship between the pair. However, the Wings' forward is in a committed relationship with American football player Jalen Jelks.

Satou Sabally expected to return from shoulder injury after Olympic break

Since the Dallas Wings selected Satou Sabally second overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabally has had various injuries. In the three seasons she's played for the Wings, Sabally has only played 44 games due to back, concussion, Achilles, knee, and ankle issues.

Moreover, the Wings' star suffered a shoulder injury while playing for Germany in a FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February and underwent surgery. Sabally is expected to return from the offseason injury after the Olympic Break in August, according to Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell.

Wings CEO Greg Bibb also noted that Sabally will play for Germany in the Paris Olympics after the team qualified for the first time ever, thanks in part to Sabally's efforts:

"She's on schedule with her rehab," Bibb said. "We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break."

The Dallas Wings have 25 games scheduled before the Olympic break and 15 games after. The Wings are expecting Satou Sabally to return healthy for their first game after the break on August 16 at home against the Connecticut Sun.