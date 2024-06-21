Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Prediction for June 21 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream matchup is one of the two WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second game between them this season, with Indiana previously winning 91-84 on June 13.

The two Eastern Conference teams have six wins each but the Fever have lost more. Atlanta is third in the East with a 6-7 record, while Indiana is fourth at 6-10.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 21, at State Farm Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Ion. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Fever (-120) vs. Dream (+100)

Spread: Fever (-2.5) vs. Dream (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Fever -110 (o161.5) vs. Dream -110 (u161.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preview

The Fever’s injury concerns remain the same as the past few games. Temi Fagbenle is out with a foot injury, while Damiris Dantas is unavailable because of an ankle injury. Indiana coach Christie Sides should start:

PG: Caitlin Clark SG: Kelsey Mitchell SF: Kristy Wallace PF: NaLyssa Smith C: Aliyah Boston

Indiana’s key bench players should be Katie Lou Samuelson and Erica Wheeler.

Jordin Canada (hand) and Rhyne Howard (ankle) are out for the Dream. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright should start:

PG: Aerial Powers SG: Haley Jones SF: Allisha Gray PF: Cheyenne Parker C: Tina Charles

Atlanta’s key contributors off the bench could be Crystal Dangerfield, Nia Coffey and Naz Hillmon.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream prediction

Despite being on the road, the Fever are projected by the oddsmakers to win this game. Indiana is on a three-game winning streak. The streak started with its win over the Dream last week. Expect Caitlin Clark and Co. to cover the spread for a win on Friday. The game total should go past 161.5 points.