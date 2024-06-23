Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Prediction and odds | June 23, 2024

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game on Sunday doesn't need much introduction. It will be the third matchup between star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The Fever won the first two meetings.

Each game between these teams has had its share of controversial plays. In the first game, Chennedy Carter's controversial play on Clark drew attention. In the second game, Reese was called for a flagrant foul while attempting to block a shot by Clark.

The third Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game this season promises not only exciting basketball but also adds to the growing rivalry between the two teams and their young stars.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky, preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Indiana Fever (7-10) will aim for their fifth straight win as they visit the Chicago Sky (5-9) on Sunday at the Wintrust Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Fever (-120) vs Sky (+100)

Spread: Fever -1 (-111) vs Sky +1 (-109)

Total (O/U): Fever o169.5 (-110) vs Sky u169.5 (-110)

Editor's note: These odds are based on available data as of writing and could change.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky preview

The CBS broadcast of the second game between the Fever and the Sky on June 16 averaged 2.25 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years.

The record-setting viewership is largely due to the brewing rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose exciting encounters date back to their college days.

Clark and Reese rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the WNBA’s rookie power rankings.

Clark is averaging team-highs of 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, although she leads the league with 5.6 turnovers per game. She is shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Reese is averaging a double-double with 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. She became the first rookie in league history to record seven consecutive double-doubles, and she has the chance to extend that streak against the Fever.

Besides Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and NaLyssa Smith have been productive for the Fever, averaging 16.0, 12.7 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. The Fever have won their last four games, improving to a 7-10 record after a slow start to the season.

Several Sky players have also been productive, with Marina Mabrey leading the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game, followed by Carter with 13.7 points per game and Dana Evans with 10.5 points per game.

Their other rookie frontcourt player, Kamilla Cardoso, has also had an under-the-radar strong rookie season, averaging 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Beyond the Clark-Reese storyline, this game promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams led by their young stars.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky starting lineups

Sky veteran Elizabeth Williams, who averages 10.0 points per game, is out with a torn meniscus. For the Fever, Damiris Dantas is out with a knee injury and Temi Fagbenle is out with a foot injury.

Expect the Fever to start Caitlin Clark at PG, Kelsey Mitchell at SG, Kristy Wallace at SF, NaLyssa Smith at PF and Aliyah Boston at C.

Expect the Sky to start Marina Mabrey at PG, Dana Evans at SG, Diamond DeShields at SF, Angel Reese at PF and Kamilla Cardoso at C.

Editor's note: These starting lineups are predictions based on available data as of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky prediction

The Indiana Fever are hitting their stride after a tough start to the season. With improved chemistry and Caitlin Clark finding her groove, the Fever are expected to cover the spread and outperform the Sky. Don’t be surprised if either Clark or Reese delivers an iconic performance.