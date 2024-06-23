Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 23)

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will clash once again in Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game, marking their third matchup as star rookies. The Fever have won both previous encounters.

Each game between these teams has seen its share of controversy. In the first game, Chennedy Carter's play on Clark drew attention. In the second game, Reese was called for a flagrant foul while trying to block Clark's shot.

After a rough start, the Fever have secured a four-game winning streak, beating the Atlanta Dream by seven points, the Sky by eight, the Washington Mystics by seven and the Dream again by 11.

Trending

During this winning streak, Clark has averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Despite her turnover issue with 6.3 per game, she has shot 47.8% from the field and 37% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, Reese is averaging a double-double average this season with 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, shooting 38.6% from the field. She became the first rookie in league history to achieve seven consecutive double-doubles and could extend this streak against the Fever.

Beyond the Clark-Reese narrative, this game promises to be an exciting contest between two teams led by their young talents.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for June 23

For the Fever, Damiris Dantas is sidelined with a knee injury, and Temi Fagbenle is out with a foot injury. Fagbenle has been averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9% from the field.

Chicago Sky injury report for June 23

Sky veteran Elizabeth Williams, who averages 10.0 points per game, is out with a torn meniscus.

Expand Tweet

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Fever are expected to keep their starting lineup with Caitlin Clark at PG, Kelsey Mitchell at SG, Kristy Wallace at SF, NaLyssa Smith at PFand Aliyah Boston at C.

Below is the Fever's depth chart

Name Position Grace Berger G Aliyah Boston F Caitlin Clark G Damiris Dantas OUT F Temi Fagbenle OUT C Lexie Hull G Kelsey Mitchell G Katie Lou Samuelson F Victaria Saxton F NaLyssa Smith F Celeste Taylor G Kristy Wallace G Erica Wheeler G

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky are likely to start Marina Mabrey at PG, Dana Evans at SG, Diamond DeShields at SF, Angel Reese at PF and Kamilla Cardoso at C.

Below is the Sky's depth chart.

NAME POSITION Marina Mabrey G Dana Evans G Lindsay Allen G Chennedy Carter G Kysre Gondrezick G Diamond DeShields F Angel Reese F Michaela Onyenwere F Isabelle Harrison F Brianna Turner F Kamilla Cardoso C Isabelle Harrison C Brianna Turner C Elizabeth Williams OUT C

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Can the Sky break through vs Fever?

The Indiana Fever are gaining momentum after a challenging start to the season. With improved team chemistry and Caitlin Clark hitting her stride, the Fever are expected to pose a significant challenge to the Sky.

For the Sky, several players have stepped up, with Marina Mabrey leading the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game, followed by Chennedy Carter with 13.7 points and Dana Evans contributing 10.5 points per game.

Rookie frontcourt player Kamilla Cardoso has also been quietly impressive, averaging 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

While the matchup between Clark and Reese grabs headlines, this game promises to be an exciting contest between two teams driven by their young stars.