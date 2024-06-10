Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 10)

Connecticut Sun returns to Mohegan Sun Arena as they host Indiana Fever on Monday. It will be the third meeting between the two sides in less than a month, with the Sun dominating both the previous contests.

Suns fans will probably be questioning what went wrong following their 75-82 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday, their first loss of the season.

Their opponents, the Fever, have been inconsistent so far this season. They have a record of 3-9, and boss Christie Sides will be keen to ensure that they don't repeat their past mistakes against the Suns.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury reports for June 10

Christie Sides will want to get the better of her opponents on Monday but faces a couple of injury problems with her squad. Temi Fagbenle and Damiris Dantas are still sidelined, but it is hoped that the two will be back in the next couple of weeks.

Connecticut Sun injury reports for June 10

The Eastern Conference leader has a fully fit squad ahead of the game, leaving head coach Stephanie White with a positive headache in terms of her starting line-up. Only Moriah Jefferson is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Fever will be looking to get forward through their usual creative outlets, with Caitlin Clark, Nalyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Kristy Wallace as their starting five.

Here’s the Fever’s depth chart:

Guards: Forwards: Centers: Grace Berger Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbenle (Out) Caitlin Clark Damiris Dantas (Out) Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Sun's Stephanie White is unlikely to make many changes to the side that has been performing so well so far, with Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, Dijonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones set to be in the starting lineup.

Here’s the Sun’s depth chart:

Guard Forward Center DiJonai Carrington

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

Tyasha Harris

DeWanna Bonner

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Tiffany Mitchell

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall Moriah Jefferson*

Brionna Jones



Rachel Banham



Alyssa Thomas



Veronica Burton





Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Head to head

These two sides have met 80 times in all competitions over the years. The Suns have defeated the side from Indiana on 51 occasions, compared to Fever’s 29 wins.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: Key clashes

DeWanna Bonner vs Caitlin Clark

While many would cite Alyssa Thomas as the woman to look for Connecticut, the real threat is the team’s leading scorer DeWanna Bonne, who has been at the heart of the Sun’s good early season form. The veteran guard has recorded five 20-point games so far.

Caitlin Clark, as always, will be a constant thorn in the side of the Indian Fever, buzzing around the three-point line and creating chances for her teammates. The rookie sensation's movement and finishing prowess strikes fear into the heart of even the most competent of defenders.