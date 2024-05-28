Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 28)

After a three-game road trip, the Indiana Fever will host the LA Sparks in what promises to be a thrilling game of basketball on Tuesday.

The game will feature Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2024 WNBA draft. It will be the second meeting between the Fever and the Sparks in under a week, with LA eyeing revenge for its loss 78-73 loss on May 24.

The Indiana Fever and LA Sparks have had nearly identical starts to their respective WNBA campaigns. The Fever are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-6 record, while the Sparks are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 1-4 record.

Indiana suffered a comprehensive loss against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in its previous game. The LA Sparks, on the other hand, came close to securing their second win but ultimately fell to the Dallas Wings by a single point (84-83).

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The second meeting between the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NBA TV and BSIN will telecast the game on TV while basketball fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Indiana Fever (-225) vs LA Sparks (+200)

Spread: Indiana Fever (-5.5) vs LA Sparks (+5.5)

Total (O/U): LA Sparks (o166.5-110) vs Indiana Fever (u166.5-110)

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Game Preview

The Indiana Fever rank at the bottom of every major team statistical category. They are last in opponents' points per game (90.0) and point differential (-12.5), while they are second to last in points per game (77.4).

While Caitlin Clark has had a decent start to her WNBA career, Aliyah Boston has been slow off the blocks. The good news for the Fever is that both Boston and Temi Fagbenle have looked good in the last two games.

The Fever will rely on the trio of Clark, Boston, and Fagbenle to try and return to winning ways.

The LA Sparks are enduring a challenging time themselves, languishing in the bottom half of the standings in every major team statistic. Dearica Hamby and rookie Cameron Brink have stood out for the Sparks this season. Hamby leads the team in points (20.6) and rebounds (13.2), while Brink has been a defensive menace, leading the league in blocks (3.2).

The Sparks will be eager to exact revenge on the Fever, and for that to happen, Hamby and Brink will need support from Lexie Brown and fellow star rookie Rickea Jackson.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart

Guards Forwards Centers Grace Berger Aliyah Boston* Temi Fagbenle* Caitlin Clark* Damiris Dantas Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson* Kelsey Mitchell* Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler

LA Sparks Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart

Guards Forwards Centers Lexie Brown* Dearica Hamby* Cameron Brink* Layshia Clarendon Rickea Jackson* Li Yueru Kia Nurse* Cameron Brink Aari McDonald Kia Nurse Zia Cooke Stephanie Talbot Rae Burrell Azura Stevens



*: Indicates that the players are likely to feature in the starting lineups.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Prediction

The Indiana Fever seem to have found some consistency in their starting lineup. The LA Sparks have looked disorganized at times, and with the game being played in Indiana in a hostile setting, it will be challenging for the visitors to secure a win. Expect Caitlin Clark to lead Indiana to yet another victory over LA.