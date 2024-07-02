Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces injury reports for July 2 | 2024 WNBA season

Following four successive victories, Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces will be looking to continue their momentum when they fave Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The two sides last faced each other on May 25, and the Aces secured a 99-80 win over the Fever, with A'ja Wilson leading the charge with a 29-point, 15-rebound performance.

Hammon will be hoping for another solid performance from her side. The defending champions have amassed ten wins from their 16 games this season, placing them third best in the WNBA Western Conference standings.

The Fever themselves will be hoping to build on their impressive 88-82 victory against the Mercury on Monday, where Caitlin Clark delivered an impressive performance to help them secure their first win of the month and eighth overall this season.

The Fever has a poor record at the T-Mobile Arena, with only one win on that court since 2019 and three since 2016.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces injury reports for July 2

Indiana Fever injury reports for July 2

Christie Sides revealed that she has a full bill of health, meaning she will be able to pick her strongest five. Temi Fagbenle has recovered from knocks to her left foot and right thumb and is also ready to start.

Las Vegas Aces injury reports for July 2

The Aces have almost a full roster. Guard Tiffany Hayes remains out for personal reasons, but there's good news elsewhere. Kierstan Bell, previously battling a lower right leg injury, participated fully in practice for two consecutive days. Her return to the court could be imminent.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Key players

Caitlin Clark vs A’ja Wilson

Caitlin Clark has been at the center of everything good the Fever has done going forward this season. Direct in attack and capable of scoring from beyond the arc, Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 20 games.

A’ja Wilson has been the Aces standout performer in recent weeks. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP has put in noticeable performances at both ends of the court. The forward will be determined to fire the Aces to victory and she will be one of their main threats as well as prolific guard Chelsea Gray.

