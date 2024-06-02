The Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game marks the third head-to-head meeting between the two teams in this year's WNBA season. In the previous two matchups, Liberty had the edge over the young Fever squad as Caitlin Clark and her teammates lost both games.

Indiana snapped their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 71-70 win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Liberty handled their business on Friday night's 90-79 win over the Washington Mystics.

To possibly pull off an upset win tonight against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty will be a huge boost in Indiana Feber's confidence going forward this season.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Top 3 player prop markets available

3) Aaliyah Boston - Indiana Fever forward

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston

Listed at number three for tonight's Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game, Aliyah Boston has the following player prop numbers:

13.5 Points (Over -125 | Under -105) and 8.5 Rebounds (Over -115 | Under -115)

Boston is having a down year when it comes to her production on the court. Compared to her stats from last season, she is shooting at a lower percentage (43.0%) and averaging fewer rebounds from 8.4 to 6.9 this year.

2) Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty guard

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu

Here's a look at Sabrina Ionescu's player prop numbers:

17.5 points (Over -110 | Under -120), 5.5 Rebounds (Over -125 | Under -105) and 5.5 Assists (Over -115 | Under -115)

Alongside Breanna Stewart, Ionescu is called upon as one of the offensive playmakers of the team. Aside from that skill set, she is also best known for her electric shotmaking from beyond the arc.

1) Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever guard

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark

Featured last on the list for tonight's Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty matchup is Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who has the following player prop numbers:

20.5 Points (Over -115 | Under -115), 3.5 Rebounds (Over -100 | Under -140) and 3.5 Assists (Over -175 | Under +135)

Clark has shown that she is more than capable of scoring huge numbers, despite still figuring out her transition into the professional league. While her offensive outputs can experience some stagnant performances, her decision-making remains on point.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Key Matchups

For tonight's scheduled Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty ball game, the must-watch matchup will be the one between Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and 3-point shooter extraordinaire Sabrina Ionescu. With almost an identical game between the two from their shot selection to their precise decision-making, WNBA fans are in for something special.

While they may not necessarily be going head-to-head in most possessions, fans should also check out how Aliyah Boston and Breanna Stewart perform tonight.

Interestingly, there are also occasions when Stewart is placed at the center spot which could be something the thing explores for this Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty matchup.