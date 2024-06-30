Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury injury reports for June 30 | 2024 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever take their search for a bounce-back result to the Salt River Valley this weekend as they go head-to-head against an in-form Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Nate Tibbetts’ team are coming into the game after an impressive 92-78 win against LA Sparks while Christie Sides' women lost 89-77 to Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.

Back-to-back defeats against Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm exacerbated concerns as the Fever increased its loss tally to 12 across all competitions this season.

Given their upcoming run of matches, which includes Las Vegas Aces, City, and New York Liberty, a positive result this Sunday becomes imperative. The Mercury, however, are on an upward trajectory, winning six games from their last 10 fixtures, and will be set on adding to the tally against a side that has the worst defensive record in the league.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for June 30

Christie Sides has a full squad at her disposal ahead of this weekend's fixture. She will have to make a late decision on whether to start Temi Fagbenle, who is listed as questionable due to a right thumb injury.

Phoenix Mercury injury report for June 30

As for the Mercury, guard Charisma Osborne is ruled out with a leg problem and the veteran Rebecca Allen will be touch and go for the game.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Head-to-head

Overall, the Mercury have the edge in the head-to-head record, winning 29 out of 51 meetings. However, the Fever won the last two matchups against the Mercury, 72-71 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and 83-73 at Footprint Center last season.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Caitlin Clark vs Diana Taurasi

The rookie from Iowa has been making noise since going pro in the WNBA and she'll garner further attention if she can influence the unforeseeable comebacks. Clark is experiencing one of the best rookie seasons in the league and is a huge benefactor behind the Fever’s pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The 22-year-old averaging an impressive 16.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made, and 1.4 steals per game in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, and will be been keen to add to her tally on Sunday.

The Phoenix have tended to afford opponents too much time on the ball this season and have been punished multiple times - Clark will do no different.

Clark will find herself up against Diana Taurasi in the game. One of the most experienced players in the league, the star guard has appeared in 16 games this season, starting in all of them.

She's the first and only player in WNBA history to reach 9,000 career points, currently averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her quick footwork and skill going forward have troubled teams so far, and she could provide the Mercury with a strong scoring outlet on Sunday.