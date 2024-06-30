Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 30)

The Indiana Fever find themselves traversing a two-game losing streak as they take on the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The matchup is set to tip off at 12:30 AM GMT+5:30 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix and pits two teams against each other that need to improve.

After the Fever’s latest 89-77 loss against the Seattle Storm, Christie Sides wants Clark to have at least 15 shots per game. Against the Storm, she finished with 15 points on 4-9 shooting.

The Phoenix Mercury registered a 92-78 victory against a Cameron Brink-less LA Sparks on Friday. The team will once again count on Brittney Griner, Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi to come up with the goods.

Regardless, in what appears to be a compelling matchup on paper, the offensive talent on display on both teams might decide this one.

Trending

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for June 30

The Fever only has Temi Fagbenle listed as questionable.

Phoenix Mercury injury report for June 30

The Phoenix Mercury has Charisma Osborne on the injury list and is expected to be out for the game. Rebecca Allen is also listed as questionable, although she only has a minor problem and started the previous game.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Indiana Fever are expected to go with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, Katie Lou Samuelson and Aliyah Boston as starters.

Guards Forwards Centers Erica Wheeler Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbele Grace Berger

Damiris Dantas



Caitlin Clark

Katie Lou Samuelson Lexie Hull

Victoria Saxton Kelsey Mitchell

NaLyssa Smith Celeste Taylor

Kristy Wallace



Phoenix Mercury Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Mercury are expected to deploy Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner as starters.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton (out) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Key Matchups

Indiana Fever is up against a team that is superior to them on paper. The Fever has steadily given Caitlin Clark a central role, and everything has flown from the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Mercury has multiple daunting offensive threats in Griner, Copper and Diana Taurasi.

Considering this one is at the Mercury’s home arena, their stars are expected to deliver big.