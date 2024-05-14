Is A’ja Wilson playing tonight against Phoenix Mercury? Latest on reigning WNBA Finals MVP's status (May 14)

A’ja Wilson is expected to be in line up for Las Vegas Aces during their opening game of the 2024 WNBA season against Phoenix Mercury. Becky Hammon’s women go into the new campaign off the back of an unforgettable back-to-back WNBA title season.

Their first hurdle to yet more history this time around comes in the form of Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, who last won the WNBA trophy a decade ago.

There have been few signs that the Aces will let their standards slip, as they once again go into the new season as favorites to lift the WNBA title. Accomplishing this feat will make them the second team in WNBA history after the Houston Comets (1997-2000) to have completed the fabled treble of winning three straight championships.

The challenge now will be to continue scaling such unprecedented heights and further strengthen their claim to being the best team this league has ever produced.

A’ja Wilson isn't on the injury report. It's a good sign for Aces that she isn't dealing with any lingering ankle issues.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Aces cruised to a convincing 102-50 victory over the Puerto Rican national team in their lone preseason game, held at A'ja Wilson's alma mater, the University of South Carolina.

Wilson, a hometown hero, put on a show for the 13,507 fans, leading the Aces with a stellar performance of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Kelsey Plum contributed 21 points to the score, while center Megan Gustafson added 17. Notably, this win came despite reports suggesting WNBA teams were hesitant to face the two-time champions in the preseason.

A’ja Wilson stats vs. Phoenix Mercury

The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 11, which ended in a 100-85 victory for the Las Vegas Aces at the T-Mobile Arena. A'ja Wilson was a force on the court, logging 29 minutes and leading the Aces with a stellar performance of 36 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals.

Intriguingly, the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP averaged a well-rounded stat line of 30.0 minutes, 22.8 points, and 9.5 rebounds per game during last year's regular season.

With many of their rivals spending big to strengthen this summer, there is more optimism than usual that Aces’ dominance could be challenged by more than one team this term.

Coach Becky Hammon is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The champions have also bolstered their ranks during the summer with Emma Cannon, Kate Martin and Dyaisha Fair arriving, although they have lost two players: Bria Hartley and Angel Jackson.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

The tipoff against the Phoenix Mercury is set for 7:00 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the game broadcast live on ESPN2. There will be a ceremony honoring the Aces' 2023 championship win, where they'll be presented with their rings and raise the championship banner.