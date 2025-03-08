Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Vinyl star's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 8)

Aliyah Boston is available to play for the Vinyl BC as they take on the Phantom BC on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled regular season. The Indiana Fever star has been a consistent presence for the Vinyl, playing in all but one of their games so far in the 3x3 league's inaugural season.

Ad

Boston previously suited up for the Vinyl's 78-72 loss against the Lunar Owls BC last week. She played seven minutes in the game and added eight points and three rebounds off the bench for the team.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on truTV.

Aliyah Boston stats vs Phantom BC

Across her previous two meetings against the Phantom BC this season, Aliyah Boston averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes of playtime per game. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series.

Ad

Trending

The two-time WNBA All-Star is also averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across the 11 games she's played so far in Unrivaled's inaugural season.

The Vinyl are currently tied with the Mist BC for the fourth spot in the six-team league with a 5-7 record. They look to clinch a spot in the playoffs with just two regular season games remaining for them.

Meanwhile, the Phantom BC stand last in the league with a 3-10 record and are out of playoff contention.

Ad

Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled teammate praises her work ethic

Following the Vinyl BC's 64-63 win over the Laces BC last week, Dearica Hamby had high praise for her teammate Aliyah Boston's work ethic. Hamby highlighted Boston's dedication to constantly refining her skills and her strong desire to improve her game.

"AB ... she's been super positive. Every day in the gym working hard. For her to come out and have a solid day like that was important for her and for us," Hamby said.

Ad

Ahead of Unrivaled's tipoff in January, Aliyah Boston emphasized how the league and the additional reps will help her improve her skill and confidence before returning to the WNBA stage for the 2025 season.

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Boston said.

Ad

“Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute.”

Boston and the Vinyl must secure a win against the Phantom on Saturday to keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback