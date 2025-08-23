Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on Chicago Sky forward's status (Aug. 23)

The Chicago Sky host fellow strugglers, the Connecticut Sun, on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Fresh off a confidence-boosting win over the Liberty, the Sky face a fresh setback with Angel Reese back on the injury report.

After returning from a seven-game absence against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Reese is listed as probable for Saturday’s matchup with the Sun due to a back injury. Having missed time with the same issue, the forward appears to have aggravated it again. Still, the “probable” tag indicates she's expected to play against Connecticut, with the listing seen as a precaution.

Since returning to the roster, Reese has continued from where she had left off with the All-Star, averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, accumulating 27.5 minutes in two outings. The star also played an important role in the 91-85 win over the Liberty on Thursday, recording her 16th double-double of the season.

Reese has continued to progress in her sophomore season, averaging 14.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. She has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago in an otherwise difficult campaign. The Sky (9-26) are 11th in the standings and are one of three teams searching for a 10th win of the season.

The forward isn’t the only key player listed as “probable” against the Sun, as Ariel Atkins is also being monitored while dealing with a leg injury. Additionally, Courtney Vandersloot is on the injury report, too, as the guard is ruled out for the season with an ACL tear.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun tonight?

The Eastern Conference game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun is scheduled for tip-off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the U, WCIU and NBC SPORTS BOSTON networks, while the game will also be telecast nationally on CBSSN.

Viewers can also stream the game live on the FUBO TV app, as the two bottom-half teams face off. This will be their third meeting of the season, with both teams having won once. In their last matchup, the Sun claimed a 71-62 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Despite their low standings, the two teams have produced close and entertaining battles this season, and Saturday’s matchup promises to bring another thrilling contest.

