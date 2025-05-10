Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Sky star's availability for preseason showdown (May 10)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is available to play in her team’s upcoming preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese and Co. seem equipped to improve over last season’s performance, which saw them finish 10th across the league (13-27). The team was just a couple of wins away from making the playoffs.

Chicago had a productive offseason and brought in Courtney Vandersloot, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, and Ariel Atkins. The team also lost a lot of players in free agency, but ultimately came out looking better than they did last season. So far, the Sky have won both of their preseason games against the Brazil National team and the Minnesota Lynx.

In their first game against the Lynx on Saturday, the Sky escaped with a 74-69 win. Angel Reese spent 19 minutes on the court, recording nine points and eight rebounds. She is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game through the 2025 WNBA preseason.

Angel Reese finished her rookie season recording 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. But her efficiency from the field left a lot to be desired, with the 23-year-old shooting just 39%. Two games into the preseason, it already seems like the Sky star has taken a step forward.

Following their game against the Lynx, Reese and Co. will head to Indiana to take on Caitlin Clark and her Fever. Their first meeting of the season should tell us what to expect out of Reese and the Sky this season.

Angel Reese joins NBA legend Magic Johnson to launch a financial literacy initiative

Angel Reese has partnered up with NBA legend Magic Johnson to launch a financial literacy program for high school seniors in Baltimore. Their initiative, known as the Wealth Playbook, will target students at Saint Frances Academy and attempt to teach them how to budget, save, and build long-term wealth.

Lessons that should be taught to students and athletes alike. Over the years, we’ve seen athletes make millions through basketball, but not being financially literate often leads to them losing those millions.

If an initiative like Reese and Johnson’s Wealth Playbook were around while Delonte West, Allen Iverson, and others were still in school, maybe their hard-earned wealth wouldn’t have disappeared.

