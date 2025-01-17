Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Rose BC superstar's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan. 17)

Angel Reese is set to debut in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in Miami as the Rose BC faces the Vinyl BC on Friday. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Reese wrapped up her 2024 WNBA season early after suffering a season-ending wrist injury two weeks before the close of the regular season in September. The 22-year-old underwent surgery and has since recovered ahead of the start of the 3x3 league.

Angel Reese is coming off a historic rookie year in the WNBA, breaking records with her rebounding prowess and double-double consistency. She concluded the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 39.1%. But the Chicago Sky failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

WNBA legend predicts Angel Reese will be a big threat to all teams in Unrivaled

On her podcast, WNBA legend Sue Bird shared her thoughts on how Angel Reese could pose a big challenge for Unrivaled teams. Bird highlighted Reese's mindset, elaborating:

"What makes Angel so dangerous is her mindset. She doesn't just play to win, she plays to dominate. That kind of intensity is something you can't teach - it's in her DNA. Teams are going to have a hard time matching her energy and presence."

During Unrivaled Media Day, Angel Reese elaborated on how participating in the league will help develop her game for the WNBA. She touched on how the 3x3 format will help her work on her 1-on-1 skills and dominate her matchup.

"It's gonna make it so much easier I think," Reese said. "Obviously there's a lot more space in 3-on-3 here. But just being able to work on 1-on-1 skills and just being able to dominate your matchup, I think it'll make it easier.

"Going back to year 2, I don't want my teammates to think I'm the same player from year 1. Just coming into it and bringing more to the table, I think there's no better time than now to work on individual skills against the best of the best."

Reese will represent Rose BC alongside Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Skyes.

