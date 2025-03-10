Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl? Exploring Rose BC star's availability for Unrivaled game (March 10)

Angel Reese is expected to suit up for the Rose BC on Monday when they face the Vinyl BC for the final regular-season game of the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Ad

Reese has played in all 13 games this season and isn’t nursing any injury. Thus, barring any unforeseen injuries in the lead-up to tonight’s game, Reese should play.

The Rose have already qualified for the semifinals and are in the second spot in the standings. However, the same cannot be said about the Vinyl as they are tied with the Mist BC for the final spot in the playoffs.

Angel Reese and her team could play the perfect spoilsport. However, it might not even come to that if the Mist lose their game against the Lunar Owls on Monday. Reese is having a stellar first season in the newly formed 3on3 league. She is 17th in the league in points per game at 13.3. She also averages 12.1 rebounds per game, which leads the league.

Ad

Trending

The Rose are looking for a win after losing 66-56 to the Lunar Owls on Friday. Reese had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Angel Reese received praise from Rose BC teammate Brittney Skyes

Brittney Sykes and Angel Reese might be rivals in the WNBA but they share the court for the Rose BC in Unrivaled. Sykes was clearly impressed with what she saw from the Chicago Sky star. The Washington Mystics guard said Friday:

Ad

“Her patience...just her intentionality behind getting better. I haven't seen a rookie who wants to get better every single day...she's a sneaky facilitator...she has a pretty good IQ to make passes...it's pretty dope to see her age in basketball.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sykes is having a great season with the Rose as well, with averages of 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11 games.

Where and how to watch Vinyl BC vs Rose BC?

The Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Monday in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on Max and Sling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback