Is Arike Ogunbowale playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Vinyl BC star’s status for Unrivaled finals (Mar. 17)

Arike Ogunbowale is listed as questionable to play for the Vinyl BC as they take on the Rose BC on Monday for the finals of Unrivaled's inaugural season. The star guard's participation will be a game-time decision.

Ad

Ogunbowale has not suited up for the Vinyl since March 6, and has missed a total of seven games in the season due to various injuries. Currently, she is dealing with a right leg injury which kept her out from the team's semifinal matchup against the Lunar Owls BC on Monday.

Arike Ogunbowale stats vs Rose BC

Across her two meetings against the Rose BC this season, Arike Ogunbowale has averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 13.5 minutes of playtime per game. She missed the Vinyl's most recent encounter, which concluded in a 74-46 win for the Rose and a 2-1 record against the Vinyl in their season series.

Ad

Trending

The four-time WNBA All-Star is also averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 12.3 minutes of playtime per game across the eight games she's played in the Unrivaled 3x3 league.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Unrivaled Championship: Preview

Led by Arike Ogunbowale, the Vinyl BC kicked off their Unrivaled campaign with back-to-back wins followed by five straight losses. They were on a three-game losing streak to conclude their regular season with a 5-9 record, which clinched them the final spot in the playoffs.

Ad

However, the Vinyl took down the top-seeded Lunar Owls BC (13-1) in the semifinals on Sunday to book their spot in the inaugural season's finals. Rhyne Howard led them to a 73-70 victory in the game with 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rose BC tipped off their participation in the league with back-to-back losses before bouncing back to finish second in the regular season with an 8-6 record.

Ad

They defeated the Laces BC 63-57 during their semifinal matchup on Sunday to reach the championship game. In the absence of Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray put the Rose on her back to lead their victory charge with 39 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in the contest.

Where to watch Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Unrivaled Champhionship?

The Vinyl-Rose championship matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT and truTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback