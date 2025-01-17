Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against the Lunar Owls? Latest on Mist BC superstar's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan. 17)

Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC will tip off the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league against the Lunar Owls on Friday. Stewart is one of the founders of the league and is the most important player in the Mist BC squad. She's expected to play on Friday barring any last-minute injuries.

Stewart is one of the brains behind the league alongside Napheesa Collier. The first matchup of the newly formed league pits the two founders against each other, which only adds more intrigue to the game. They are two of the 36 WNBA players who signed to the newly formed 3-on-3 league.

Breanna Stewart is coming off of a season where she led the New York Liberty to their first WNBA title. It was her third WNBA triumph and first with the Liberty. The two-time MVP had a great season, averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds. 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

She missed just two games in the regular season, showcasing that she had a healthy season.

Breanna Stewart questioned the worth of playing overseas during WNBA offseason

One of the primary reasons Unrivaled has been set up is to ensure that WNBA players don’t have to travel overseas during the offseason. Stewart, who played in Turkey in 2022, was asked about the experience. She said (via TIME):

“There are points where you’re like, ‘is it worth it?’ Yes, you’re making money. You’re experiencing new cultures, which is always a positive. But you’re missing so much.”

The idea of Unrivaled seemed particularly lucrative to Breanna Stewart, as it meant she could stay at home longer to be with her three-year-old daughter Ruby. The 3-on-3 league will provide housing to all 36 players until the regular season ends.

Where and how to watch Mist BC vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game?

The Mist BC vs Lunar Owls is one of the two Unrivaled games scheduled for Friday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST from Miami in a new 850-seat arena. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and TruTV. Fans can also stream the game live on Max or Sling.

