Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Lunar Owls? Latest on Mist star's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 10)

On Monday, Mist BC star Breanna Stewart will be available to play against the Lunar Owls. The New York Liberty forward has been an influential member of the Mist squad and will be on the forefront once again. Needing a win to keep their semi-finals hope alive, Stewart's inclusion will be much needed as her team takes on the league leaders.

Ad

The game between the two co-owners of the Unrivaled League, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will be a huge one, as Stewart hopes to join her partner in the postseason. However, the Mist, unlike the Lunar Owls, have been pretty inconsistent, with a 5-8 record. Alternatively, the Lunar Owls have suffered one loss all season, going 12-1.

Napheesa Collier also leads the league in points with 25.5 points per game, while her business partner is sixth with 19.5. Nevertheless, Stewart's importance in the Mist BC lineup cannot be understated. The former Seattle star has been a leading force, appearing in every game.

Ad

Trending

In the previous gmae against the Laces BC, Stewart was on the court for 21 minutes and finished with 24 points. Despite her stellar performance, the Mist BC lost by seven points and need to win their next game against the Lunar Owls to qualify for the semi-finals.

Breanna Stewart's performance on the night will dictate the Mist BC's post-season fate as she faces off against Napheesa Collier and Co.. In their last two meetings this season, the Lunar Owls beat the Mist BC comfortably.

Ad

Breanna Stewart's performances so far and where to watch

As the new 3x3 women's league Unrivaled enters its final game of the regular season, all eyes will be on the game against the Lunar Owls and the Mist BC as the two league co-owners go head-to-head to determine their post-season fate.

While Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls have qualified for the playoffs. Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC will hope to clinch their spot as the UConn legend looks to continue her fine form.

Ad

Averaging 19.5 points in 16.8 minutes per game, Stewart has been a steady performer. Furthermore, the NY Liberty star averages 11.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making her an all-round threat.

In what could be her final game of the inaugural season, fans can catch the action live from Miami on the TNT Sports and TruTV networks. Viewers online can also live stream the game from their devices on the Max app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback