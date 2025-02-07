Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Mist star's availability (Feb. 7)

New York Liberty star and co-founder of Unrivaled, Breanna Stewart, will make her seventh appearance in the league on Friday. The former Seattle Storm player has been the guiding light for the Mist BC this term and will be available to play tonight against the Rose BC.

After a disappointing start where she and her team lost four games in a row, Stewart and Co. seemed to be struggling for form and looked like they would be unable to mount a substantial challenge. Stewart had six points during her Unrivaled debut but registered 17, 27 and 20 points in her team's next three matchups.

Despite gradually increasing her points tally, it wasn't until the Mist's fifth game of the season that they recorded some points on the board. A 77-67 win over the Rose in February finally gave Breanna Stewart and her teammates their first win, and the team has not looked back since.

In their last game, the Mist beat the Phantom BC by three points, with Stewart having one of the best games of the tournament. She recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on the night as she drowned her Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom with a game-winning performance.

Breanna Stewart's stint with the Mist BC and where to watch tonight's game?

Despite a slow start from her team, Breanna Stewart has enjoyed her time with the Mist BC. The co-owner of the new 3x3 league Unrivaled has found individual success in the tournament and will look to continue this hot run of form to the finals.

Having played six games, Stewart has scored in the double digits in all these contests, barring one. Her highest point tally has been her 27-point game against the Phantom BC on Jan. 24.

Statistically speaking, Stewart has been one of the best players in the league. The WNBA champion is averaging 14.7 minutes with 18.7 points, 3.0 assists and 11.7 rebounds.

According to CBS Sports' weekly Unrivaled power rankings, Breanna Stewart is the fourth most productive star in the league, as she and her team look to catch up with Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls.

Fans can watch the matchups live on TruTV and TNT Sports, while viewers online can stream them on HBO Max.

