Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest update on Sparks star's status

Cameron Brink remains unavailable for the LA Sparks as they host the Chicago Sky on Sunday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season.

Brink has been out of action since her rookie campaign was cut short after a season-ending left ACL tear in June 2024. While she is expected to play this season, the Sparks have not announced a timeline for her return.

In the absence of Brink, the Sparks kicked off their 2025 campaign with a win before losing three straight to slide to a 1-3 record before Sunday's contest. The Sky are still searching for their first win, losing two games to start their season.

The upcoming matchup tips off at 6 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be aired locally on The U and SportsNet LA.

Cameron Brink opens up about injury recovery before 2025 WNBA season

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Cameron Brink opened up about her ACL injury recovery on her podcast "Straight to Cam." The former No. 2 pick described the challenges of working her way back to the court.

"Honestly, like, it’s been a whirlwind. But I feel like now people don’t talk about it as much," Brink said. "This is the hardest part for me because I’m just finally starting to do the jumping, the running, and the cutting slightly."

Brink further shared she feels she has to relearn the game and find her way back to become the athlete she used to be prior to the injury.

"I went on a run the other day, running for four minutes and then walking for one minute. When I tell you, I’ve never been so gassed in my life!" Brink said. "I’m not an athlete right now. The same thing with shooting—I’m not making shots; I feel like I’m just having to relearn everything.”

Cameron Brink finished her rookie campaign averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks. The 6-foot-4 center shot 39.8% from the field, including 32.3% from beyond the arc, in the 15 games she played before tearing her ACL.

The LA Sparks concluded the 2024 season with an 8-32 record, their worst-ever. However, with Brink's healthy return soon and the onboarding of Kelsey Plum in the offseason, the Sparks look forward to bouncing back and snapping their four-year playoff drought.

