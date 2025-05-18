Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against the Minnesota Lynx? Latest on Sparks star (May 18)

Cameron Brink will not be lacing her shoes on Sunday night against the Minnesota Lynx as she is still in rehab from the season-ending injury she suffered in her rookie campaign.

According to ESPN, Brink is listed out for Sunday night's matchup and is expected to make her return on the WNBA court sometime in June. The Sparks selected Brink as the second pick in the 2024 draft.

The former Stanford player was expected to do great things in the W, but her rookie season was cut short. Getting drafted just after Caitlin Clark put a lot of expectations on Brinks' shoulders, which came crashing down after she suffered a season-ending injury.

After playing just 15 games in her rookie season, Cameron Brink was sidelined for the rest of the season as she tore the ACL in her left knee. She suffered the injury in the first quarter of a regular season game against the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 18, 2024.

Brink was charging towards the basket with the ball during a play when she came across contact and lost her footing after putting pressure on her left leg. The Sparks star limped off the court and was taken to the locker room by the coaching staff.

Since then, the former Stanford player has been in recovery. She was supposed to play in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, but she backed out from the opportunity to focus on her recovery and return to the W.

After Cameron Brink's injury, the Sparks arguably had the worst regular season run in the franchise's history. They finished the season as the last-seeded team with a record of 8-32.

Cameron Brink flexes modelling while preparing for her return

Cameron Brink's injury stripped her of a valuable rookie season, but in return, the Sparks star got ample time to explore different opportunities away from the basketball court. She utilized the time she had to make a name for herself in the modelling world and bag a deal with Urban Decay in the process.

She also started a podcast with Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, as a co-host. More recently, the Sparks star was featured on Sports Illustrated's 2025 Swim issue, and on Friday, she shared pictures from the magazine's photoshoot in an Instagram post.

The post contained many pictures of the Sparks star in different swimsuits, where she flexed her modelling skills. The last two pictures on the post featured Brink's fiancé, Ben Felter.

