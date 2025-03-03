Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Lunar Owl star's availability for Unrivaled (March 3)

Cameron Brink remains unavailable for the Lunar Owls BC as they take on the Phantom BC on Monday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled regular season. Brink is listed out for this season of the 3x3 league as she's still recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained during the 2024 WNBA season.

Ad

Ahead of the start of Unrivaled in January, Brink had relayed that while she's progressing in her recovery, she will not be able to participate in the league's inaugural season.

"I'm not able to do a ton," Brink said. "I'm just really appreciative that I'm able to be here and that my teammates are super accepting of me and cheering me on from the sidelines. I haven't been able to do a ton, but [am doing] more and more every day."

Ad

Trending

Cameron Brink had signed a two-year deal with Unrivaled in December, five months after her surgery to repair her ACL injury. She was onboarded into the wild-card spot of the Lunar Owls and is set to make her debut in the 2026 season of the league.

"It means a lot to be here and that the Unrivaled team and people want me here to see what's going on for next year," Brink said. "It's a great opportunity.

Ad

"[Unrivaled] invited me, so I said why not take advantage of being around the best players [and] have great teammates. I hope to get stronger and advance in my recovery process."

Despite Cameron Brink's absence, the Lunar Owls BC are dominating the six-team league as they stand first with a 10-1 record. They also are 2-0 against the Phantom BC in their ongoing season series and are favored to secure a sweep against them in the upcoming matchup.

Ad

Cameron Brink puts in the work as she recovers from season-ending injury

In a video shared by the WNBA's Instagram handle during the weekend, Cameron Brink was seen putting in the work as she attempts to make a return from injury ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

The video showcased Brink's intense workout regimen at the New Balance Sports Research Lab, where the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft is diligently preparing for her return to the court.

Ad

Cameron Brink concluded her WNBA rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks in the 15 games she played with the LA Sparks. She also shot 39.8% from the field, including 32.3% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback