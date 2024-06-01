Is Erica Wheeler playing vs Chicago Sky? Exploring the latest on the status of Indiana Fever's veteran guard (June 1)

Indiana Fever star Erica Wheeler is available to play the Saturday night matchup against the Chicago Sky. There's no news of her sitting out another game after missing out against the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Fever lost the Thursday night game 103-88, with Wheeler absent due to personal reasons. Thursday's defeat was the Fever's eighth loss this season.

They have played nine games this season, going 1-8. With Erica Wheeler absent, the responsibility to lead her team to victory fell on the shoulders of Caitlin Clark.She scored 20 points but was unable to change the eventual result.

The Fever face the Chicago Sky on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the first time the Sky face the Fever this season. Coming off a win against the Los Angeles Sparks in their last game, the Sky will try to establish a winning streak and ride the momentum from their previous win.

As for the Fever, they will look to snap out of their losing streak. The Chicago Sky are a great defensive team, with their rookie star Angel Reese performing greatly. Erica Wheeler's participation should help the Fever against their stern defense.

What happened to Erica Wheeler?

Erica Wheeler missed her last game because of "personal reasons." She has played in all of the Fever's games this season except the one against the Seattle Storm.

The 33-year-old is the only undrafted player in WNBA history to have won the All-Star MVP award. However, she has seen a significant drop off in numbers since the arrival of the 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark.

Erica Wheeler's stats in the last game

Wheeler last played against the Los Angeles Sparks. She didn't have much contribution to the stat sheet, scoring only two points and making two blocks in 17 minutes of game time.

She's averaging a low 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. It's a significant drop off from her last season's stats, where she averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game will tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. The national telecast of the game will be available to watch on MeTV-Indianapolis, SN, NBA TV and WWOR-my9.