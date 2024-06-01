Is Kamilla Cardoso playing against Indiana Fever? Latest on status of Chicago Sky's rookie (June 1)

The much-anticipated WNBA debut of Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso will take place on June 1. Cardoso has fully recovered from her injury and will be in action for the first time when the Chicago Sky face off against the Indiana Fever in an exciting basketball game.

The No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, Kamilla Cardoso, missed the Chicago Sky's opening six games of the season due to a shoulder injury sustained during a preseason match against the Minnesota Lynx. The good news for the Chicago Sky and basketball fans is that Cardoso is now fully ready to showcase her talent in professional basketball.

Cardoso's debut is highly anticipated, as fans have been eager to watch the Brazilian star on the big stage. She played just one preseason game, logging 13.2 minutes during her outing. In that game, the Chicago Sky rookie scored six points, added four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks during her time on the floor.

Chicago Sky expected to improve with Kamilla Cardoso

The Chicago Sky have had a decent start to their 2024 WNBA campaign. Even without Kamilla Cardoso's services, the Eastern Conference franchise has managed to stay on par with a .500 record, registering three wins and three losses after six games this season.

With Kamilla Cardoso now fit and raring to go, the Chicago Sky are expected to take a leap. The ex-South Carolina star will bring much-needed hustle to the squad, and her impact on the defensive end could be a difference-maker.

During her college career, Kamilla Cardoso played 125 games, averaging 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She also averaged 2.1 blocks per game throughout her college career.

Cardoso excels at creating second-chance opportunities for her team. Throughout her college career, she averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game. Paired with Angel Reese, who is leading the league in offensive rebounds this season, Cardoso will form a lethal combo.

When and where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

For the first time this season, the Chicago Sky will be in Indiana. The game between Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is scheduled to take place on June 1 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indiana. The tip-off for the much-awaited game is set for 12 p.m. ET (9 p.m. PT).

With Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso all on the court at the same time, the entertainment and competitiveness is likely to be the hallmark of the game. The fans are eagerly waiting to watch three of the top rookies in action. The match will only be broadcast on ESPN.