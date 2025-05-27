Is NaLyssa Smith playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest update on Wings forward's status

NaLyssa Smith is available to play for the Dallas Wings' road matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Ad

Smith suited up for the Wings' last game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, which ended in a 75-83 road loss for Dallas. She played 19 minutes in the game and recorded a team-high 13 points along with two rebounds and two steals for the Wings' losing effort.

Despite their fourth straight loss to kick off their 2025 campaign, NaLyssa Smith remains hopeful for the Wings' season. Speaking after Saturday's game, she shared that there's still time for the team to bounce back while noting that they have a lot to improve and work on.

Ad

Trending

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Smith said. “We just got to put a couple more pieces together, but I think it will all work out. We got 40 games left, so no need to panic.”

The Dallas Wings' upcoming few games will give them a good opportunity to collect some wins as they face the Connecticut Sun (0-4) on Tuesday before their back-to-back against the Chicago Sky (0-3).

Ad

Similar to the Wings, these are the only other teams to remain winless this season, and seem to display a worse performance compared to Dallas.

NaLyssa Smith stats vs Connecticut Sun

NaLyssa Smith has played nine regular-season games against the Connecticut Sun in her career and has won just one of them. She has averaged 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks across the games.

The 6-foot-4 forward also played two games against the Sun for the Indiana Fever's first-round playoff series. She averaged 2.0 rebounds in the series as they were swept 2-0 by the Sun.

Ad

Tuesday's matchup will be the Wings and NaLyssa Smith's first encounter against Connecticut in the 2025 WNBA season. Smith is averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in her debut season for Dallas while shooting 50.0% from the field, including 25.0% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun?

The Wings-Sun matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It will be televised locally on NBCS-BOS and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More