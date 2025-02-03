Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest status on Phantom BC star (Feb. 3)

Monday's round of Unrivaled games sees the Phantom BC take on Mist BC, with Sabrina Ionescu set to suit up and take the court for the Phantom. Ionescu is one of the headline names in the the 3-on-3 Unrivaled women's basketball league. The talented guard has been a standout performer over the first three weeks of the tournament.

Ionescu didn't play in the Phantom's games on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 due to a previous commitment in Paris, but the WNBA star returned for the win over Rose BC on Friday.

Before the opening game of the competition, there were doubts about Ionescu's status and whether she would participate in the new league. The 27-year-old had to undergo a thumb surgery in December after suffering a torn UCL in the WNBA Finals. She was cleared to play by doctors on Jan. 8 and started the Phantom's opening game against the Laces 10 days later.

Before the start of Unrivaled, Sabrina Ionescu had made it clear to organizers and her teammates that she would be missing a few games in the tournament. Following a practice session earlier this year, she revealed that she wouldn't be able to compete in all the games due to prior obligations.

"I'm not going to be here the full time. They've been very accommodating knowing that I have obligations I have to be at, being able to work through that with them and knowing I want to be here, fully committed to my teammates and this team," said Ionescu.

Sabrina Ionescu is coming off a memorable WNBA season, leading the New York Liberty to their first championship. She was also a member of the USA women's national team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Phantom will look to win their third game of the season after a sluggish 2-3 start. The game will be played in Miami, Florida, and will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Phantom's Sabrina Ionescu puts on stunning display in Friday's win over Rose BC

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu looks to shoot against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Going into the Wayfair Arena on Friday, the Phantom were in desperate need of a win after winning once in their opening four games. Sabrina Ionescu, who's capable of a big performance on any night, put on a dazzling display to lead her team to a 75-63 victory over the Rose.

The sharpshooting guard finished with a game-high 32 points, shooting 11-of-18 and converting seven 3-pointers. She also chipped in with nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Unrivaled's new-look format offers players a chance to show off their skills. The 3-on-3 format allows players more space, and with smaller courts and shorter quarters, the fast-pace style seems to suit a pure shooter like Ionescu.

